2023 WWE Royal Rumble: Live Results, Winners & Highlights

One of the most anticipated events of the year is upon us. The WWE is kicking off 2023 with one of their most-watched premium events, the Royal Rumble. Every year, rumors swirl leading up to the event as the WWE looks to surprise their fans with a participant or two that no one expected. For those who can’t watch the event on Peacock, we at NYFights have you covered, as live updates will be posted within this article so that you don’t miss a thing. Is this the moment The Rock comes out and makes his anticipated appearance? Do we see the rattlesnake ‘Stone Cold' Steve Austin raise hell in the rumble? All the questions will be answered soon enough.

WWE MEN'S ROYAL RUMBLE 2023 LIVE RESULTS

Gunther, 2. Sheamus, 3. The Miz, 4. Kofi Kingston, 5. Johnny Gargano, 6. Xavier Woods, 7. Karrion Kross, 8. Chad Gable, 9. Drew McIntyre, 10. Santos Escobar, 11. Angelo Dawkins, 12. Brock Lesner, 13. Bobby Lashley, 14. Baron Corbin, 15. Seth Rollins, 16. Otis, 17. Rey Mysterio (no show), 18. Dominik Mysterio, 19. Elias, 20. Finn Balor, 21. Booker T, 22. Damian Priest, 23. Montez Ford, 24. Edge, 25. Austin Theory, 26. Omos, 27. Braun Stroman, 28. Ricochet, 29. Logan Paul, 30. Cody Rhodes

Men's 2023 Royal Rumble Match

A dream has become reality at #RoyalRumble. Congratulations to the undeniable @CodyRhodes, you EARNED it. pic.twitter.com/v4YBiLYE2M — WWE (@WWE) January 29, 2023

The intercontinental champion Gunther from the Imperial is number one, and following him is Sheamus, opening up the Royal Rumble. Gunther tried to get Sheamus out early, but he was able to break out and avoid a quick elimination. Kofi Kingston comes in at number four, giving the rumble an early boost of action. The Miz ends up being the first person to be eliminated in this year’s Royal Rumble after getting a Brogue kick in the face by Sheamus.

When Drew McIntyre came in at number nine, he started to clean house, and the first one he eliminated was Karrion Kross with a boot to the face. The roof blew when Brock Lesnar’s music played as he was number twelve.

He cleared the ring with nothing but Supplex Cities to everyone standing. Bobby Lashley followed Brock and welcomed him with a spear. Bobby Lashley eliminated Brock Lesner with a close line, and the fans in San Antonio erupted. Lesnar was pissed, and when Barron Corbin walked to the ring, he was met with an F-5 by Lesnar.

Rey Mysterio was supposed to be number seventeen, but after his music played, he didn’t come out, and the following number called was his son Dominik. It looks like something happened to Rey before the rumble. Booker T made a surprise appearance at number twenty-one and was received with a nice ovation from the crowd. When Edge’s music played at number twenty-four, the place went nuts as he immediately went to get payback on Judgement Day. Things started to get interesting at twenty-six and twenty-seven as Omos and Braun Stroman came into the rumble back-to-back. The two big men exchanged blows in the middle of the ring. Then with some momentum, Stroman eliminated Omos.

The surprise entrant at twenty-nine was Logan Paul, who made an immediate impact. Cody Rhodes made the place rock when he entered at number thirty. Logan Paul and Ricochet jumped from opposite sides of the ring and collided midair. It was a huge spot.

WHAT DID WE JUST WITNESS?!?@LoganPaul and @KingRicochet just blew our minds at #RoyalRumble with an unbelievable moment! 🤯🤯🤯 pic.twitter.com/V5HIMhT0yQ — WWE (@WWE) January 29, 2023

The remaining four were Seth Rollins, Cody Rhodes, Gunther, and Austin Theory. Cody eliminates Theory with a close line. Loan Paul was never eliminated and came back to throw out Seth Rollins. Cody Rhodes then eliminates Logan Paul by throwing him over the top rope. The last two standing was Gunther and Cody Rhodes. Cody Rhodes hits the crossroads, and once Gunther gets up, Rhodes close-lines him and eliminates Gunther, making him the 2023 Royal Rumble winner.

The Pitch Black Match: Bray Wyatt vs. LA Knight

The lights went out and the black light brought out not only the make-up of Bray Wyatt but the ring ropes and Knight’s ring attire. As expected, Wyatt controlled the beginning of the match which saw him throw LA Knight all around the ring. Knight made his way out of the ring, but Wyatt followed him and after getting his feet tangled up, Knight jumped on Wyatt and crashed through the announcer’s table. The momentum shifted towards Knight as he had Wyatt a little dazed.

LA Knight somehow found a kendo stick and hit Wyatt with it from the top rope. But this was short lived as Wyatt hit the Sister Abigail move and was able to get the pin. Bray Wyatt is victorious in what was a short match. Afterward, Wyatt stalked LA Knight all the way to the back even though he was being hit with the kendo stick. Uncle Howdy appeared about 50 feet above Wyatt and executed a elbow drop from there onto LA Knight who was just lying on the floor.

As Bray Wyatt and @RealLAKnight met in the first-ever @MountainDew Pitch Black Match at #RoyalRumble, Uncle Howdy made a big splash! pic.twitter.com/TqYhpt1sAZ — WWE (@WWE) January 29, 2023

WWE Raw Women's Championship: Bianca Belair vs. Alexa Bliss

Alexa Bliss dominates the beginning of the match as Bianca Belair couldn’t get any momentum. Bliss went for the cover early, but Blair kicked out as Bliss was talking to Belair in an attempt to get into her head. Bliss kept using Belair’s ponytail to gain an advantage over Belair. The tables then turn as Belair started to impose her size, strength and athleticism on Bliss. Belair hit a moon-saw from the ropes and when she tried for the pin, Bliss kicked out. In what was a smart countermove, Bliss hits a DDT, covers Belair but wasn’t able to get the three count. Bliss is clearly in control of the match at this point and isn’t letting Belair to gain momentum. But then out of nowhere, Belair hits her K.O.D. move and covers Bliss to get the win. Bianca Belair remains the RAW Women’s champion in what was an another quick match.

WWE WOMEN'S ROYAL RUMBLE 2023 LIVE RESULTS

Entry Order:

Rhea Ripley, 2. Liv Morgan, 3. Dana Brooke, 4. Emma, 5. Shayna Blaszer, 6. Bayley, 7. B-Fab, 8. Roxanne Perez, 9. Dakota Kai

Women's Royal Rumble Match:

WWE Universal Championship: Roman Reigns vs. Kevin Owens