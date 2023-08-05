Paul vs Diaz Live Round By Round Time is now! Jake Paul versus Nate Diaz, the original influencer boxer against the UFCer Diaz. Young and fresh versus grizzled and reefer-soaked, at 185 pounds, from Dallas, Texas on Saturday, August 5.

Jake Paul Is 6-1, Nate Diaz Is 0-0

The Ohio native Jake Paul is 26, and took up boxing in 2018. The resident of Puerto Rico holds a 6-1 record, with 4 KOs, while foe Nate Diaz, out of Stockton, CA, is 0-0 in boxing. In MMA, he owns a 22-13 record.

He's 2-3 in his last five MMA outings, though that goes back to 2016, you can ponder before we begin Paul vs Diaz live round by round coverage.

Diaz hasn't been fighting frequently for awhile. Before this Paul vs Diaz live round by round coverage piece posted, several NYF pundits noted that they think Nate is a bit worn out, and will get stopped.

NYFIGHTS FAM THINKING JAKE STOPS NATE Prior To Paul vs Diaz Live Round By Round Recap

Ex fighter Tommy Rainone weighed in:

“Jake Paul by stoppage,” the Long Islander said. “Nate is too hittable, too old and too shot. He also can't crack an egg. I got a lot riding on Jake, money wise. I liked him for a lock soon as the fight was announced. Wouldn’t be too wild a thought to bet money on a disqualification with Diaz involved.”

Fellow ex pug Paul Malignaggi also thinks we see a stoppage: “Jake 8th round KO, Woodsy! Nate is tough but he's small and a bit shop worn! Too many miles on the odometer,” the former fighter said before we began Paul vs Diaz Live Round By Round coverage.

This scrap came together thusly–Jake Paul has had a now long standing beef going with UFC head honcho Dana White. Nate Diaz and White have sparred each other for many moons, over contractual matters and the like.

Diaz and UFC parted ways, which opened up the non pugilists' mind up to alternative forums.

Some possible storylines: BJ Flores is not head trainer anymore, how will Jake look after that switch?

Check it out, live scoring for Paul vs Diaz:

ROUND 1

ROUND 2

ROUND 3

ROUND 4

ROUND 5

ROUND 6

ROUND 7

ROUND 8

ROUND 9

ROUND 10