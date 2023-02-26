Jake Paul Loses! Tommy Fury Beats Jake Paul By Split Decision

Jake Paul took on Tommy Fury in the main event of a card in Saudi Arabia, and round after round, damn, Tommy looked more like Tyson Fury than most any expected. Jake sent Tommy down in the eighth, but overall, Tommy's ring generalship was on point, as were his hand speed and accuracy. Oh, but the judges had final say. One saw it for Jake Paul, but two had Fury ahead, bless them. Jake Paul loses, I think some Jake-A-Maniacs thought that would never occur.

The official decision: 75-74 for Paul; 76-73 for Fury; 76-73 for Fury, SD12 win for the underdog, and NYF saw Tommy winning 6-1-1, and we are happy the judges got it right.

Tommy went 88-302 to 49-157 for Jake. Tommy's jab truly presented problems and his hand speed and his combos were not what Paul envisioned when this fight was sought.

Jake came in at 6-0, while the 23 year old Fury, and the Brit, Tyson’s younger half brother, was 8-0.

“Nobody believed in me,” Fury told Radio Rahim post match. He was emotional, being that he has a new baby he didn’t see. “We did it, we did it,” he screamed. How about a rematch? “One hundred percent, this is my first main event, only going to get better. If he wants a rematch, bring it on.”

“It was a great fight, and a close fight,” but Jake Paul said yes, Tommy did win. “I have won in life, family, friends, I’ve made it farther than I ever thought I would…We can run it back, because I think we put on an amazing show for the fans.

The crowd booed when Jake said he got six twice in camp. “I felt a little flat…don’t judge me by my wins, judge me by my losses,” he asserted.

“One hundred percent let’s run it back,” the loser said.

Round 1: Tommy came out hard, looking to land and clinch. Clinches galore to start and ref is warning both to not be chippy. Tommy did headlocks, and the ref warned him for holding at 1:42. Clinch, clinch, in the 18 foot ring. A Jake overhand did land, the right hand had some pop. Fury to the body, he moved laterally, feinted, and threw a jab. Decent jab, too. A flurry at the end buzzed the crowd. Tommy had a good start.

Winner: Fury 10-9

*

Round 2: Jake following, Tommy moving well, mostly to his left. Jake waiting too much. The Fury jab stood out, it's long and hard. Jake not cutting off ring well. Tommy dropping hands, cocky? Tommy won first 2/3 of round. Co trainer J'Leon Love and BJ Flores gave advice to Jake after the round. They agreed first two rounds were close.

Winner: Fury 10-9

*

Round 3: Tommy moving less now. Battle of jabs, Jake making him miss more. They both hooked, was Tommy slowing down? The round was up for garbs last 1/3…..They started clinching more. Another close round. Neither pulled away

Winner: 10-10

*

Round 4: Fury combos are good! Fury is the busier man, his right has pop on it, he looked confident. Jake looked weary at 1:40. Tommy controlling the ring. Fury jabs, not looking gassed, Tommy waves Jake to come at him harder. More movement now again from Fury. Replays showed that Fury is very accurate with the right. Fury ate a clean left hook just fine, on replay. Stats: 27-82 for Jake, 44-157 for Tommy

Winner: Fury 10-9, it's Fury up 3-0-1

*

Round 5: Both had said it would end within 4. Nope. More clinching to start this round. Right from Jake, harder right from Fury. Then the ref took a point from Jake for hitting behind the head. BAD CALL! Left from Jake landed! Was Fury hurt? Lil sloppier round.

Winner: 9-9 (Jake took it, but had point deducted)

*

Round 6: Blood from Fury mouth? But his punches are sharp, and fast. His right uppercut was on point. We got more clinching, fatigue was present. Jake's jab was there some. He bruised under the left eye, btw. The ref told both to stop holding. Fury counter right, quick! Then the ref took a point from Fury, for holding! Shawn Porter says the ref doesn't understand things. Then he backtracks some…Sloppy round, Tommy did the better work in the first half.

Winner: (9-9) Tommy took it, but had a point deducted

*

Round 7: Jake initiated clinches some. He missed with a wild right, Fury now also looking to clinch. Two Fury combos, his dad wants him to keep flurrying, not clinching. A Jake right looked sharp. Fury backed Jake up, he was putting punches in bunches. Fury stayed sharp and saw the round through. We saw blood on left eye of Fury on replay. Replay showed clash of heads, accidental.

Winner: Fury 10-9 (5-1-1, Fury to this point)

*

Round 8: A right puts Fury down. It was flash knockdown. Then he snapped the jab, his eyes were clear. Fury came back strong, he'd jab and throw two, three rights. He backed Jake up at 1:15. He was looking to drop Jake. Fury almost came back to even up the round.

Winner: Paul, 10-8

NYFights Scorecard: Fury wins, 5-2-1, with one extra point to Jake for the knockdown. Both had points deducted for infractions, so that's a wash.

