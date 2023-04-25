Jake Paul Nate Diaz Press Conference On Tuesday, May 9

Put it on your calendar: Most Valuable Promotions and Real Fight Inc. announced that on Tuesday, May 9th, Jake Paul and MMA bad boy Nate Diaz will face-off for a pre-fight press conference at the American Airlines Center in Dallas Texas.

They collide on August 9, in Texas, and on PPV.

Jake Paul is 26 years old, and holds a 6-1 record as a boxing pro. Nate Diaz is 38. This will be his first pro boxing start. He is 22-13 in MMA.

For the presser, organizers might want to keep the glass bottles out of reach.

And you don't surprised if you see Nate huffing a blunt as he heads into the event. Yep, the guy is a character.

Both are, actually.

Did you see Jake Paul citing his having had a wet dream right before the Fury fight as one of the reasons he wasn't feeling his best on fight night?

Jake Paul is looking to bounce back from a decision loss against Tommy Fury on Feb. 26th. Diaz will be hoping rust isn't a factor. He last fought on Sept. 10, 2022, stopping Tony Ferguson via choke at UFC 279.

Paul v. Diaz will be distributed and co-produced globally by DAZN PPV and made available on all devices, platforms, cable, and satellite PPV providers around the world.

About Jake Paul:

Paul (6-1, 4 KOs) will enter Paul v. Diaz having already collected an impressive amount of wins, including defeating one of the greatest combat sports athletes of all time in Anderson Silva, where Paul won ESPNRingside’s 2022 Viral Moment of the Year by dropping Silva in the 8th round. Paul began his pro career in January 2020 with a TKO win against British YouTube star AnEsonGib and followed it up with a stunning knockout of former NBA star Nate Robinson in November 2020. “The Problem Child” then shocked the industry with a first-round KO of former MMA champion and Freddie Roach-trained Ben Askren in April 2021, followed by two wins over MMA legend Tyron Woodley, including a vicious sixth-round knockout which won him ESPNRingside’s 2021 Knockout of The Year. After a split-decision defeat against Fury, Paul is eager to get back in the ring and come out victorious with a seventh professional win against Diaz.

About Nate Diaz:

Throughout a career that spanned 16 years, no single fighter has captured the imagination of combat sports quite like Stockton, California’s finest Nate Diaz, nor has anybody embodied the spirit of what it means to be a fighter in the broader world. Diaz defines a generation with a raw blend of attitude, perseverance, conviction, and pure skill. His rivalry with Conor McGregor remains the biggest in MMA history, shattering box office and pay-per-view records across the board, while his fights with Anthony Pettis, Leon Edwards, and Jorge Masvidal transcended the cage. Nate scored 16 victories over the course of his career in the UFC, ending with a poetic finish of Tony Ferguson in his final fight in the promotion. He adores marijuana.