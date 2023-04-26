Floyd Mayweather to Fight John Gotti on June 11

Floyd Mayweather, the 46 year old ATG, will step into the ring once again, on June 11. It will be an exhibition match. “Money” will take on John Gotti III, the grandson of the infamous NYC mob boss, John Gotti.

There will be a press conference tomorrow (Thursday) in Miami to hype the event, “Last Names Matter,” which will unspool at FLA Live Arena in Sunrise, Florida.

Organizers promise that there will be performances by Floyd Mayweather, and also Ozuna, Romeo Santos, “and more.” The event is dedicated to Marikit “Kitchie” Laurico, Mayweather’s longtime assistant, who died in April.

Gotti, age 30, holds a 5-1 record in MMA.

He is 2-0 as a pro boxer. His pugilism debut came on Oct. 1, 2022. Here is the NY Post story on that event. I chatted with Gotti III back in 2017; he came off as a pretty humble dude.

On Jan. 21, 2023, he scored his second win, a TKO1 win over then 1-1 Alex Citrowske. His dad is John Gotti Jr.

For those unaware, John Gotti headed up the Gambino crime family, operating out of the Ozone Park section in Queens, in the 1980s. Gotti soaked up the notoriety, becoming a staple of tabloid coverage. He got tagged “The Dapper Don,” for his fashion sense and high profile presence. That shifted to “The Teflon Don” after he made it through 3 trials in the 1980s. Gotti associate”Sammy the Bull” Gravano in 1991 agreed to testify against Gotti.

In 1992, Gotti was no longer Teflon; he was convicted of five murders, conspiracy to commit murder, racketeering, obstruction of justice, tax evasion, illegal gambling, extortion, and loansharking. He got a life sentence. Gotti died of cancer on June 10, 2002, in prison.

Floyd Mayweather, meanwhile, has been busy as an exhibitionist.