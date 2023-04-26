Announcements

Floyd Mayweather to Fight John Gotti on June 11

Announcements

Jake Paul Nate Diaz Press Conference On Tuesday, May 9

Announcements

ALERT: Watch Gervonta Davis Ryan Garcia Fight This Saturday

Announcements

When Is Claressa Shields Next Fight? Shields v Hanna Gabriels 2 Is June 3

Announcements

Vito Mielnicki Stays Busy On Davis vs Garcia Card Saturday

Announcements USA

UFC Weigh In Results: Holloway Vs Allen Main Event Official, One Fighter Misses

Announcements USA

UFC On ESPN 44 Press Conference: Arnold Allen Believes Beating Max Holloway Will Earn Title Shot

Announcements

Boxing’s Top Sh*talker Rolly Romero Fights May 13

Announcements

When Is Next Jake Paul Fight? Jake Paul v Nate Diaz on August 5

Announcements USA

Pereira Vs Adesanya UFC Weigh-in: UFC 287 All The News And Updates

Announcements

Floyd Mayweather to Fight John Gotti on June 11

Published

21 seconds ago

on

Floyd Mayweather to Fight John Gotti on June 11

Floyd Mayweather, the 46 year old ATG, will step into the ring once again, on June 11. It will be an exhibition match. “Money” will take on John Gotti III, the grandson of the infamous NYC mob boss, John Gotti.

There will be a press conference tomorrow (Thursday) in Miami to hype the event, “Last Names Matter,” which will unspool at FLA Live Arena in Sunrise, Florida.

Organizers promise that there will be performances by Floyd Mayweather, and also Ozuna, Romeo Santos, “and more.” The event is dedicated to Marikit “Kitchie” Laurico, Mayweather’s longtime assistant, who died in April.

Gotti, age 30, holds a 5-1 record in MMA.

John Gotti III wins MMA debut

John Gotti III wins MMA debut, as reported by NYFIGHTS

He is 2-0 as a pro boxer. His pugilism debut came on Oct. 1, 2022. Here is the NY Post story on that event. I chatted with Gotti III back in 2017; he came off as a pretty humble dude.

On Jan. 21, 2023, he scored his second win, a TKO1 win over then 1-1 Alex Citrowske. His dad is John Gotti Jr.

For those unaware, John Gotti headed up the Gambino crime family, operating out of the Ozone Park section in Queens, in the 1980s. Gotti soaked up the notoriety, becoming a staple of tabloid coverage. He got tagged “The Dapper Don,” for his fashion sense and high profile presence. That shifted to “The Teflon Don” after he made it through 3 trials in the 1980s. Gotti associate”Sammy the Bull” Gravano in 1991 agreed to testify against Gotti.

John Gotti mugshot

John Gotti mugshot, from 1990

In 1992, Gotti was no longer Teflon; he was convicted of five murders, conspiracy to commit murder, racketeering, obstruction of justice, tax evasion, illegal gambling, extortion, and loansharking. He got a life sentence. Gotti died of cancer on June 10, 2002, in prison.

Floyd Mayweather, meanwhile, has been busy as an exhibitionist.

It looks like easy “Money” for Floyd Mayweather when he does his exhibition contests

 

Floyd Mayweather fought Logan Paul in 2021, in an exhibition match

Floyd Mayweather fought Logan Paul in 2021, in an exhibition match

 

The latest exhibition matches for Floyd Mayweather

Floyd's last exhibition came on Feb. 25, 2023, in London

 

Related Topics:

Editor/publisher Michael Woods got addicted to boxing in 1990, when Buster Douglas shocked the world with his demolition of the thought to be impregnable Mike Tyson. The Brooklyn-based journalist Woods has covered the sport since then, for ESPN The Magazine, ESPN.com, ESPN New York, RING, and he was editor of TheSweetScience.com from 2007-2015. Woods is also an accomplished blow by blow and color man, having done work for Top Rank, DiBella Entertainment, EPIX, and for Facebook Fightnight Live since 2017. He now does work for PROBOX TV, the first truly global boxing network.

Continue Reading