Jake Paul Promotion MVP Starts Prospects Series, Ashton Sylve Headlines First Card

Most Valuable Promotions, headed by Jake Paul, are starting a new series: Most Valuable Prospects. The goal is to “highlight the next generation of the sport’s best male and female athletes, who all have world title aspirations.”

MVP and BoxLab Promotions are partnering up, and DAZN will distribute the series. Most Valuable Prospects will hold four Friday night events in 2023. The first event unfolds on Friday, May 26 live from the Caribe Royale Resort in Orlando, Florida.

Additionally, MVP’s co-founder Jake Paul and world-renowned undisputed featherweight world champion Amanda Serrano will be in attendance for the inaugural event.

Who Fights On the First Prospects Card May 26?

Ashton Sylve (8-0, 8 KOs; from California) headlines the first Most Valuable Prospects event. The 2022 ESPN Ringside Prospect of the Year Sylve fights Angel Rebollar (6-2, 3 KOs) in a lightweight contest, set for eight rounds or fewer. He is a former US national amateur champion who will be facing his seventh consecutive undefeated foe.

“Having joined the boxing community in my twenties, I came to realize most professional athletes start training in the ring from the time they can walk,” said Jake Paul, co-founder of Most Valuable Promotions, in a press release. “It's incredibly important to me and my team that we offer a platform and the tools necessary to help these young boxers achieve the success they’ve been working towards since they were kids. I was lucky to have a solid foundation when I entered boxing because of the people supporting me. Our goal with Most Valuable Prospects is to give others the same chance, on a global stage. Also, Amanda and I can’t wait to be ringside on May 26 to cheer on Ashton and the rest of the Most Valuable Prospects.”

For the record, Jake Paul has his own event looming. He fights Nate Diaz on August 9.

Excitement Abounds For New Jake Paul Prospects Series

“We have a wide array of athletes within the MVP family. And our unique ability to market and promote them as individuals proves how different our company truly is,” said Nakisa Bidarian, co-founder of Most Valuable Promotions in a release. “MVP can nurture boxing careers no matter what stage they are in. So, our goal with this series is to identify and elevate the next generation of boxing icons. We want to help build the future of the sport. The company believe there is immeasurable potential out there. We are thrilled to partner with Boxlab, Caribe Royale Resort, and DAZN on this new series. We look forward to showcasing hot new prospects in boxing in 2023 and beyond.”

“I couldn’t be more excited to be kicking off the Most Valuable Prospects series on DAZN as the headline main event on May 26th in Orlando. I’ve been training hard. I’m looking forward to putting on an entertaining performance for all my fans,” said Ashton Sylve in a release.

More Excitement From Principals

Joe Markowski, CEO of DAZN North America, weighed in, in a release: “DAZN is looking forward to furthering our relationship with MVP and Jake Paul by providing a platform for more young talents to showcase their boxing skills. The event on May 26th is going to be the first of a series focused on growing the next generation of boxers live on DAZN.”

Amaury Piedra, managing director of Caribe Royale Resort and President of Boxlab Promotions spoke. “On behalf of the Caribe Royale Resort and Boxlab Promotions we’re excited to be a part of this new series on DAZN,” said Piedra in a release. “Since the moment we started discussing the Most Valuable Prospect Series it became apparent that Nakisa, Jake, myself, and our mutual teams were aligned on a vision and had good chemistry. We’re looking forward to featuring the best young boxers in the world in this series in competitive matches. And to get them the exposure they deserve at this stage of their careers. This is also part of Caribe Royale’s plan to continue to bring world class entertainment to the guests of our resort and Orlando locals as well. So, it’s a great fit for everyone. We can’t wait for May 26th!”

For more information, follow on Twitter via @JakePaul, @MostVPromotions, @DAZNBoxing, @Boxlab_AP, and @cariberoyale or on Instagram via @JakePaul, @MostValuablePromotions, @DAZNBoxing, and @cariberoyaleorlando.