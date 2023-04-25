ALERT: Watch Gervonta Davis Ryan Garcia Fight This Saturday

If you missed the action on fight night, and didn't see Gervonta Davis stop Ryan Garcia in round seven of their catchweight clash, you have another chance. You can see Tank's career highlight on SHOWTIME this Saturday, April 29 at 9 p.m. ET/PT.

I recommend that Julio Cesar Chavez Sr watches again, so he can correct himself. The Mexican living legend didn't think the body shot that stopped Garcia was a big deal. “It wasn’t even a punch, where he hit him, what time he hit him,” Chavez Sr stated. “I’m not going to watch him anymore. I don’t want to watch any more Ryan Garcia fights, count me out.”

Not sure the origin of that stance, but it feels like it's personal, yes? Because Chavez darn well knows, or should, that the Tank body hit was savage.

Anyway, after the fight replay, ALL ACCESS: DAVIS VS. GARCIA EPILOGUE will run. That series, by the way, was nominated for two Sports EMMY Awards. ALL ACCESS: Davis vs. Romero Epilogue was nominated for Outstanding Edited Event Coverage, while ALL ACCESS: Spence vs. Ugas was nominated for Outstanding Writing – Long Form.

ALL ACCESS, which started in 2012, has been nominated for 13 Sports EMMY Awards, and won five times.

This year’s Sports EMMY Award winners will be announced at Lincoln Center in NYC on May 22.

Episode One of ALL ACCESS: DAVIS VS. GARCIA has notched 3.7 million views, while Episode Two has 2.6 million views on the SHOWTIME Sports YouTube channel, according to Sho media relations.

They also shared some standout headlines from the Gervonta Davis triumph at T-Mobile in Las Vegas:

Sports Illustrated — Win Over Ryan Fortifies Davis’s Claim As the Face of Boxing

“Davis has staked a strong claim to be the face of American boxing.”

Associated Press — Gervonta Davis Knocks Out Ryan Garcia with Body Shot

“Davis put himself in position to succeed Canelo Alvarez as the face of the sport.”

ESPN — Gervonta Davis KO’s Ryan Garcia With Brutal Body Shot

“With that single left hand, Davis cemented himself as one of boxing’s pound-for-pound best fighters.”

The New York Times — Gervonta Davis Stopped Ryan Garcia in Seven Rounds

“The knockout burnished Davis’s reputation as an accurate, efficient, destructive puncher.”

The Washington Post — Gervonta Davis Stays Perfect With Seventh-Round Knockout Of Ryan Garcia

“The three-division world champion further cemented his status as the world’s most dazzling boxer in front of a sold-out crowd at T-Mobile Arena.”

Yahoo! Sports — Davis Knocks Out Ryan Garcia with Ferocious Body Shot

“It wasn’t power that led Davis to this victory. It was his boxing skill, his ring IQ and his ability to capitalize on Garcia’s mistakes.”

Sports Illustrated — Pound for Pound Rankings: Tank Moves Into Top 10

“He is no longer just one of boxing’s biggest draws – his knockout of Ryan Garcia proved he’s one of the best fighters in the world.”

Here is another one, from The NY Times: Gervonta Davis Floors Ryan Garcia, but Heads into an Uncertain Future. This Morgan Campbell story does a good job of adding context, what with Davis facing sentencing from a hit and run soon. Davis has been hit by allegations, arrests, and the like for years.

Last Note: Sorry to nit-pick, but I take issue with the Washington Post summation calling Gervonta “the world's most dazzling boxer.”

Dazzling, nah.

Davis is maniacally methodical as he goes about his work, and prefers to spend much of many rounds seeing what his foe has, and what he can exploit. Remember, he threw all of six punches in that infamous round two. I touched on the scoring in that round two in this column.

I guess it depends on your definition of “dazzling,” but that's not the term I'd use to describe Gervonta. Masterful technician, ridiculously efficient, possessing high above average power, yes.