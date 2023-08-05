Announcements UFC & MMA Betting Worldwide

Published

2 hours ago

on

UFC Nashville Prediction: Jacoby vs Nzechukwu: LHW Collision

Ladies and gentlemen – we are back, once again, to break down and predict this weekend's UFC fights! Live this weekend from the Music City of Nashville, Tennessee with a barnburner of a main event between Cory “Sandman” Sandhagen and Rob Font. Here though, we are breaking down a huge light heavyweight collision that features on the main card, starring Dustin Jacoby and rising star Kennedy Nzechukwu. Read on below to find our take and prediction on this mammoth matchup!

Dustin Jacoby: Trying To Get Off Skid Row

Dustin Jacoby hasn't had the best run of form lately.

Coming into this fight off the back of a two fight losing streak, the No. 15 ranked LHW in the UFC is desperately seeking to stop the slide that he is currently on. A split decision loss to Khalil Rountree last year was followed by a unanimous decision loss to Azamat Murzakanov. Admittedly, losing two fights by decision (one of which could have gone his way) is hardly the worst way to find yourself down 0-2 in recent years, but he will still be hoping to desperately get out of the losing tailspin he currently finds himself in. And he has one hell of a tough task in front of him in the form of Kennedy Nzechukwu.

Kennedy Nzechukwu: “African Savage” Living Up To The Name

Kennedy Nzechukwu is a very, very slept on fighter. In my opinion, he is one of the best raw talents currently in the UFC. A veteran of Dana White's Contender Series, Nzechukwu made his mark with a monstrous head kick KO over Dennis Bryant to earn his way onto the UFC roster.

Nzechukwu is currently riding a three fight win streak, and all three of those wins have come off the back of extremely impressive finishes. TKO finishes over Karl Robertson and Ion Cutelaba have been succeeded by a standing guillotine victory over Devin Clark at UFC 288. Like Jacoby, Nzechukwu has also been on the wrong end of a controversial split decision loss (to Nicolae Negumereanu), as well as previous losses to Da Un Jung and Paul “Bearjew” Craig. That being said, Kennedy has been living up to the prediction that he will set the cat amongst the pigeons in this light heavyweight division. It is a fair prediction to make that Nzechukwu is a fighter to firmly watch for the future.

Dustin Jacoby: Path to Victory – Use The Experience

The one big advantage that Dustin Jacoby should have over Kennedy Nzechukwu is experience.

UFC Fight Night: Dustin Jacoby vs. Askar Mozharov joins Aug. 28 lineup

Dustin Jacoby will have to utilise all of his experience and fight IQ to have a chance against Kennedy Nzechukwu this weekend. (Image Credit: MMA Junkie – USA Today)

Jacoby has proven time and again that he has a very high octagon IQ, develop from years of in-ring experience and development. He has found himself in nearly every situation imaginable, and has learned firsthand how to deal with it. And it is this experience that Jacoby will have to utilise in order to beat Kennedy Nzechukwu. He will have to be aware of Kennedy's raw power, as well as his octagon pressure and his absolute willingness to explode forward. If Jacoby can keep his cool and dictate the rhythm of the fight, then he gives himself a much better chance of getting a positive result from this matchup.

Kennedy Nzechukwu: Path to Victory – Raw, Savage Power

Kennedy Nzechukwu brings an unbelievable amount of raw power and aggression into this fight – and he knows how to channel it very, very well.

During the midst of his current three fight win streak, Kennedy has perfectly demonstrated how menacing of a fighter he truly is. His TKO victories over Karl Robertson and Ion Cutelaba were absolutely vicious, and the manner of his standing guillotine choke over Devin Clark was absolutely brutal. The fact that the very large majority of his victories have come via (often violent) stoppages tells you everything you need to know about Kennedy Nzechukwu.

UFC Philadelphia: Kennedy Nzechukwu on Aspirations, Kamaru Usman, and More

Kennedy Nzechukwu brings a rare combination of speed, power, aggression and athleticism – he really is a new generation fighter. (Image Credit: Cageside Press)

Kennedy will win this fight if he is able to successfully utilise his speed in combination with that raw power and aggression. and I predict that this is what might be the undoing of Dustin Jacoby. Don't get me wrong – Dustin Jacoby is a great fighter, but I think that Kennedy's combination of speed, size and power is a real rarity, and it can be very easy to catch people off-guard with. If Kennedy connects with Jacoby, he could well knock him into orbit. Whether he is able to do that or not still remains to be seen, but Nzechukwu comes into this fight with a lot of confidence – and with good reason…

Official Prediction: Nzechukwu to Keep Locomotive Rolling

When Kennedy Nzechukwu gets going, he is much akin to a runaway locomotive – and I am making the prediction that the locomotive keeps rolling with a win over Dustin Jacoby.

Like I said, Jacoby is a quality fighter, with a ton of experience to boot. But Kennedy Nzechukwu is a part of the young invasion of new generational MMA talent; he really can do it all. His power is genuinely frightening, and I predict that Kennedy Nzechukwu is going to utilise his speed and footwork to create the opening to detonate on Dustin Jacoby; and when Kennedy detonates, you generally don't get back up from it.

Nigeria's Kennedy Nzechukwu Ready to Destroy UFC's Light Heavyweight Division - SportsBrief.com

Ultimately, I think Kennedy Nzechukwu will have too much for Dustin Jacoby – and the locomotive of momentum will keep on running through the LHW division. (Image Credit: Sports Brief)

Official prediction: Kennedy Nzechukwu to win via second round KO.

[Scratches record] Yeah, that's me. You're probably wondering how I ended up here...or not. My name's Keelin McNamara, and I am an AVID combat sports fan. Always have been, and probably always will be. I started writing and podcasting about MMA in the Summer of 2020 (yeah, we don't talk about that here either). I've been doing it ever since, and have loved every single minute of it! Thanks for checking out whatever it is you're reading - I hope you enjoy it!

