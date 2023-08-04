UFC on ESPN 50 Predictions: Main Card & Prelims Betting Picks

The UFC returns this weekend with a solid event in Nashville for the first time in four years. We have some incredible prospects and former champions on this card, which makes it no less important than the big PPV events. Here are our UFC on ESPN 50 predictions.

UFC on ESPN 50 Predictions: Four Solid Main Card Picks

Cory Sandhagen vs Rob Font Prediction

Cory Sandhagen is fourth in the division rankings. Sandman has won his last two bouts, defeating China's Song Yadong (TKO) in September 2022, followed by Ecuadorian Marlon Vera (split decision). However, before that, he lost to the Russian Petr Yan (unanimously). The 31-year-old US fighter has 16 wins (seven by knockout, six by decision, three by submission) and four losses.

Prior to joining Dana White, Corey competed for the Legacy Fighting Alliance. The American has a brown belt in Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu.

Rob Font is seventh in the division. The American became a replacement for Umar Nurmagomedov. He has 20 wins (nine by knockout, seven by decision, four by submission) and six losses. Font is a former CES MMA Welterweight Champion.

A native of Massachusetts won the last fight when in April 2023 he defeated his compatriot Adrian Janiz (by technical knockout). However, before that, he lost to Marlon Vera (unanimously) and José Aldo from Brazil. Font has a brown belt in Jiu-Jitsu.

Bookmakers consider Sandhagen to be the clear favorite of the upcoming fight and we agree with them for our UFC on ESPN 50 predictions. Font was not supposed to fight and is clearly not quite ready for a fight. Sandhagen is one of the most aggressive fighters and has ten early victories. We think that you can either bet on him to win or bet on the fight to end before the end of the third round.

Jessica Andrade vs Tatiana Suarez Prediction

Jessica Andrade is a former UFC champion. She is ranked fifth in the division rankings. The 31-year-old Brazilian has 24 wins (nine by knockout, seven by decision, eight by submission) and 11 losses. Bate Estaca lost their last two fights, losing to Erin Blanchfield (submission) from the United States and Chinese Xiaonan Yang (knockout).

However, before that she won three victories in a row. In January 2023, the Hispanic defeated the American Lauren Murphy. Andrade holds a black belt in Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu.

Tatiana Suarez is the champion of the 23rd season of The Ultimate Fighter reality show. She is ranked tenth in the division rankings. The 32-year-old American has 11 wins (two by knockout, three by decision, six by submission) and no defeats. In the last fight, Suarez defeated her compatriot Montana De La Rosa (submission). Tatiana has a brown belt in Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu.

Bookmakers consider Suarez the clear favorite for the upcoming fight and we agree with them for our UFC on ESPN 50 predictions. The athlete from California has not yet suffered a single defeat at the professional level. She has six early victories in nine fights.

Dustin Jacoby vs Kennedy Nzechukwu Prediction

Dustin Jacoby is ranked 15th in the division. The Hanyak competed in Bellator, World Series of Fighting, and Titan FC, as well as kickboxing and Muay Thai before joining Dana White. The 35-year-old US fighter has 18 wins (11 by knockout, six decisions, one by submission) and seven losses.

Jacoby lost his last two fights, losing to Russian Azamat Murzakanov (unanimous decision) and Khalil Runtri (separate) from the USA. However, before that, he defeated the South Korean Da Ungang (knockout).

Kennedy Nzechukwu has been playing in the strongest mixed martial arts league in the world since 2019. Before signing a contract with the UFC, the African fought in Xtreme Knockout. The 31-year-old fighter has ten wins (six by knockout, three by decision, one by submission) and three losses. African Savage has won the last three fights. In May 2023, he defeated the American Devin Clark (submission).

Bookmakers consider Nzechukwu the clear favorite of the upcoming fight and we agree with them for our UFC on ESPN 50 predictions. It can be seen with the naked eye that the fighter from Nigeria is in excellent physical shape. Jacoby is inferior to his rival in almost all major indicators. Kennedy must defeat the American.

Diego Lopez vs Gavin Tucker Prediction

Diego Lopez is a former LUX Fight League champion. He will hold only the second fight in the UFC. In his debut fight in May 2023, the Latin American lost to the Russian Movsar Evloev (unanimous decision). The 28-year-old fighter from Brazil has 18 wins (six by knockout, two by decision, ten by submission) and six losses. Prior to joining Dana White, Lopez competed for Fury FC, Xtreme Fighters Latino.

Gavin Tucker is a former Extreme Cage Combat Welterweight Champion. Guv'Nor practiced traditional martial arts, taekwondo and judo. He has been with the UFC since 2017. The 38-year-old Canadian has 13 wins (four by knockout, three by decision, six by submission) and two losses. In the last fight in March 2021, he was defeated by American Dan Ige (knockout). However, before that he won three victories in a row. Including over Billy Quarantillo from the USA.

Bookmakers consider Lopez the clear favorite of the upcoming fight and we agree with them for our UFC on ESPN 50 predictions. Of course, Tucker is an experienced fighter, but quite old by MMA standards. The fighters have an age difference of nine years. There are some incredible odds for Lopez to win early and we think that it is worth trying.

UFC on ESPN 50 Prelims Predictions: One Fight You Shouldn't Miss

Billy Quarantillo vs Damon Jackson Prediction

Quarantillo is a confident all-rounder with a BJJ black belt and a solid boxing background. In the standing position, he relies on high pace and dangerous combinations. Billy works on different levels, throwing 7.7 punches per minute with an accuracy of 59%, due to which he breaks the opponent and causes serious damage.

He is 34 years old and has been in the UFC since 2019. He has had 8 fights in the promotion – 5 wins, 3 defeats.

Damon is a 34-year-old American fighter. He made his UFC debut in August 2014 against Yancey Medeiros, whom he lost to via submission in the 2nd round. Damon did not win in the next 2 fights (one was declared invalid, and the other ended in a draw), and he left the UFC.

Jackson's return to the UFC took place in September 2020 against Mirsad Bektic, whom he submitted in the 3rd round. In total, Damon had 10 fights in the promotion: 5 won, 3 lost, 1 fight was declared invalid, and 1 fight ended in a draw.

Bookmakers consider Quarantillo a huge favorite ahead of this bout and we agree with them for our UFC on ESPN predictions. He is quite aggressive and will have a huge advantage over his opponent. We think that Jackson will be incapable of withstanding this speed and aggression and will lose.

UFC on ESPN 50 Full Card Predictions: The Best of the Rest

Tanner Boser vs Alexa Camur Prediction

Tanner Boser is a former Unified MMA heavyweight champion. He also fought in M-1 Global and King of the Cage. The Bulldozer has suffered losses in their last two bouts, losing to Ion Cutelaba of Moldova (TKO) and Rodrigo Nascimento (split decision) of Brazil.

The 32-year-old Canadian has 20 wins (11 by knockout, seven by decision, two by submission) and ten losses. Boser holds a black belt in karate and a purple belt in Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu.

Aleksa Camur has been quite successful in boxing at the amateur level. In the UFC, he will hold only the fourth match. In the last two fights, the Serb was defeated, losing to the Romanian Nicolae Negumerian (separate) and the American William Knight (unanimous).

However, before that, he defeated Justin Ledet from the USA. The 27-year-old fighter from the Balkans has seven victories (six by knockout, one decision).

Bookmakers consider Boser the clear favorite of the upcoming fight and we agree with them for our UFC on ESPN 50 predictions. Camur did not enter the octagon for two years. He clearly lacks combat practice. The Canadian, although he was defeated in the last two bouts, is clearly in better physical shape. Boser must achieve victory.