TRILLER FIGHT CLUB PRESENTS: Andy Ruiz Jr. VS. Tyrone Spong

Los Angeles, CA (April 13, 2022) Following up on their Just Released Massive Schedule of Extraordinary Events in 2022, Triller Fight Club has announced a Mega-Heavyweight Clash between Former Unified Heavyweight World Champion Andy ‘The Destroyer’ Ruiz Jr., (34-2, 22 KOs), of Imperial, CA and Top Rated and Undefeated Contender Tyrone ‘King of the Ring’ Spong, (14-0, 13 KOs) of Paramaribo, Suriname set for Saturday, July 16 and emanating from the historic Plaza de Toros in Mexico City, Mexico.

The ten-round main event will headline a tremendous boxing card broadcast on Pay-Per-View. The entire broadcast will be produced by Nigel Lythgoe, award-winning producer of “So You Think You Can Dance” and “American Idol” who has brought his captivating new look and feel of combat sports to Triller Fight Club events as the creative partner, visionary and executive producer. Information on advance tickets for the live event will be forthcoming.

“Triller Fight Club is dedicated to delivering a steady roster of content with something for everyone. This mega-event is set to give the most discerning boxing and MMA fans the most exciting fight of the year while surrounding it with a festival that is sure to deliver for all ages, combat sports fans or not,” said Lythgoe.

The 32-year-old Ruiz shocked the sports world, becoming the first Mexican heavyweight world champion on June 1, 2019, with a remarkable seventh-round knockout of undefeated, unified world champion Anthony Joshua at Madison Square Garden. Most recently, Ruiz was victorious in dominant fashion with a 12-round unanimous decision over former world title challenger Chris Arreola on May 1, 2021, in Carson, CA.

The popular fan-favorite Ruiz is guided by perennial Trainer of the Year, Eddy Reynoso, who counts boxing’s #1 Pound-for-Pound Fighter Saul ‘Canelo’ Alvarez and World Champion Oscar Valdez among his stable in San Diego, CA.

A world champion kickboxer with a wealth of international accolades, the heavy-handed Spong, currently training in South Florida, returns to the squared circle following a second-round knockout of Jeyson Minda in Merida, Mexico. Eleven of his thirteen knockouts have come within the first two rounds of his fourteen victories. He is the holder of the WBC Latino Heavyweight and WBO Latino Heavyweight Titles.

“Triller and Fight Club like to trailblaze. We have high expectations for this event. It matches the world’s best heavyweights in boxing and MMA in a battle to determine who is the best. Surrounding it with a Trillerfest where the best musicians, Verzuz, sports, and celebrity events will bookend this historic fight,” said David Tetreault, President of Triller Fight Club.

Opened in 1946, Plaza de Toros is the world’s largest bullring. In 2004, It played host to the third fight between Mexican legend Julio Cesar Chavez Jr. and former world champion Frankie Randall.

A full schedule of events and additional fights for this evening of world-class boxing will be announced shortly.