Stephen Fulton Jr: I Guarantee A Victory

MINNEAPOLIS – May 10, 2022 – Unified WBC and WBO Super Bantamweight World Champion Stephen Fulton Jr. promised victory and former unified champion Danny Roman predicted a Fight of the Year during a virtual press conference on Tuesday to preview their much-anticipated title showdown before headlining action live on SHOWTIME on Saturday, June 4 in a Premier Boxing Champions event from The Armory in Minneapolis.

The virtual press conference also featured WBA Super Middleweight Champion and Minneapolis fan-favorite David Morrell Jr. and Kalvin Henderson discussing their duel which serves as the co-main event of the SHOWTIME CHAMPIONSHIP BOXING telecast beginning at 9 p.m. ET/6 p.m. PT.

After unifying titles in a 2021 Fight of the Year against Brandon Figueroa on SHOWTIME last November, Philadelphia’s Fulton returns to action against the exciting Los Angeles-native Roman, who seeks to become a unified champion at 122-pounds for the second time in a matchup built to deliver fireworks. In the co-main event, Morrell will look to thrill the fans in his adopted hometown once again and extend his knockout streak to four against Henderson, after a 2021 that saw him twice score two KO’s at The Armory.

STEPHEN FULTON JR.

“Everything has been great. Camp has been amazing and challenging for me training through Ramadan. Training with little energy during Ramadan actually helped me as far as making weight. Right now, I’m just looking forward to June 4.

“I’ve fought during Ramadan four years in a row and got knockouts. I already know how to prepare for a fight this way. My mental is just different when I’m fasting and on my spiritual journey. Those are the things that push me to the next level mentally. The fight game is more mental than physical anyway.

“Roman was doing a lot of tweeting at me saying that I was ducking, and I just didn’t say anything back and made the fight happen. I just want them to keep that same energy. I was presented with other fighters to face, and I chose Danny Roman. He deserved the opportunity, so I gave it to him.

“He’s a great fighter and you can’t take that away from him. I don’t understand how he didn’t get his rematch for his original belts, but I decided to give him the shot at mine.

“I expect Roman to be different against me than in any other fight. He’s looking to get back on top. I have to be smart and able to adapt. That’s what I do best.

“I don’t care what anyone on the outside thinks. I know what I am. I’m the unified champ. I only have to prove it to myself. I think since my last fight, I’ve changed my mentality. I’m not worried about anyone else, I’m taking these fights for me.

“The winner of this fight needs to go for undisputed. It’s the other side that wants to keep waiting. Those are the only fights that interest me. It’s all champions against other champions and top contenders for me. Once we take care of this fight, hopefully we go for undisputed next.

“Fans are going to see a victory. I guarantee a victory. I can’t say how it’s going to happen. Because my mood and mind changes every day. As of right now, just expect to see a smart boxer.

“I showed against Brandon Figueroa that I can do whatever it takes to get the job done. I boxed early in my career and I’ve fought toe-to-toe in recent bouts. I know what I’m capable of and I’m going to show you.

“Being in two dog fights back-to-back has only pushed me to an even higher level of confidence. I can do what I want in that ring at any time. Whenever I want to.”

DANNY ROMAN

“It’s been a great training camp. We’ve been getting ready for the best in the unified champion Stephen Fulton. It’s a fight you have to see. We’re going to have the same energy that I’ve had on social media. You can consider him the best in the division right now. He’s the champion I want right now.

“We know that Stephen Fulton can make the right adjustments. It’s going to depend on the fight he brings and the fight I bring. Whoever makes the best adjustments is going to win the fight. You could say it will be like a chess match. I can do a little bit of everything and he can do a little bit of everything as well. It depends who makes the right adjustments that night.

“This is a fight where I can earn a lot of respect. That’s what every fighter wants. Even when I became a unified champion, they still had me below the other champions. I think that goes for Fulton as well. Everybody is trying to prove themselves as the best in the division. This is the fight. I’m fighting against who is considered the best in the division and I get a chance to be back on top.

“It’s true that when I was the champion, Fulton was calling me out and I didn’t give him the chance. He called me out and I had different plans. I wanted to unify the belts and be undisputed. I’m thankful that he’s given me the chance to fight him now that he’s champion.

“Fans should expect a great fight and even a Fight of the Year. We always go out there and fight our heart out. We’ll give the best that we can for the people and I know Fulton is going to do the same. He’s the unified champion defending his belts. I want those belts, so it will be a great night.

“My fight against Murodjon Akhmadaliev was a close fight and I still believe I won. Then I didn’t get the rematch, so now two-and-a-half years later, I’m getting another chance to get back on top so I’m more than thankful for that.

“Fulton fought a good fight against Brandon Figueroa. He was smart and made good adjustments during the fight. It was a close one but he took it, so respect to him.

“We’ve been in situations like this before. Important fights. Now, I’m the challenger. I’m challenging Fulton for the two titles so mentally, I’m ready. I’ve been through this road already and I know what it takes. I’ve trained hard like I always do. Mentally and physically, I feel prepared.

“This is my chance. It doesn’t come twice, especially against a unified champion. I’m one step away from becoming a unified champion again. This is for everything. Either you do this, or you don’t. I’m more than excited and I feel more than ready. I hope Fulton feels the same way. Let’s give the people what they want to see. They want to see a great fight, so let’s give it to them.”

DAVID MORRELL JR.

“I have a lot of respect for Henderson and I’m excited for this fight. Henderson is a quality opponent and I’m looking forward to fighting him. I’ve won by knockout in Minneapolis all three times I’ve fought there and I’m looking forward to seeing everyone again on June 4.

“This is a huge platform for me to show the world what I’m capable of. I’m ready to take advantage of it. I’m here to prove my worth to everyone watching at The Armory and around the world.

“I’m 100% ready for the biggest fights at super middleweight. This is a great chance for the winner to show that they’re among the elite 168-pound fighters.

“I don’t really see any limitations or weaknesses in Henderson as a fighter. I’m just going to go out there and have fun and do my job. The rest will be decided on June 4.

“I got to spend 10 weeks training with Ronnie Shields, as opposed to only three weeks before my last fight, and it could not have been better. We just have incredible chemistry. At this point we’re just putting on the finishing touches and getting ready to be 100% on fight night.

“There’s nothing I love more than fighting on the big stage. That’s what motivates me more than anything in the world. I’m just looking to take advantage of the stage that’s been set for me.

“On June 4 it’s going to be the fourth anniversary of me leaving Cuba and not being able to see my family. I’m glad that there will be an easier and more convenient path for Cuban fighters to reach their dream. As long as it’s legit and pro boxing is truly allowed there, then it will really make me happy.

“I’m coming to put on a show like I always do and give the fans what they deserve. I can’t wait for this fight.”

KALVIN HENDERSON

“I know Morrell has a strong amateur background and good skills, but all the pressure is on him. We’re in his hometown. He’s undefeated and I have one loss, so I don’t have that burden on my back. I’m going to use my skill set and put my hands on him.

“It doesn’t get bigger than this. This is what people dream about when they first start boxing. I know that a game opponent will bring the best out of me, so everyone should expect to see the best of both of us on June 4.

“This fight is a way to show your worth. We also know that winning fights isn’t good enough, it’s how you win that gets you to those top fights that everyone wants to see.

“On paper this may look like a big step up for me, but it’s not much different than what I’ve faced in the amateurs or sparring in the gym. I just have to prove that to everyone else, because we see it in the gym every day.

“I suffered an injury in the third round of my loss. I had a great game plan but the injury threw us off of that. I have heart, so I kept going with that injury and didn’t make any excuses. We just went back to the drawing board.

“When I first turned pro in 2016 I was fighting in the amateurs at 165 pounds, so the logical choice was 160. I realized how hard those extra five pounds were, so around fight eight or nine we moved up to 168. We’ve been there ever since. I’ve fought at higher weights only because my opponents couldn’t make 168. That’s the division I’m focused on.

“Boxing is all about proving yourself to the rest of the world. That’s what we’re looking forward to doing on June 4.”

