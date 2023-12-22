Who is Lyndon Arthur? Boxing Record, Bio and Background

While Lyndon Arthur's boxing record is impressive, he has hardly faced any of the strongest boxers in the light-heavyweight class. He is set to face the biggest challenge of his professional career – the WBA (Super) world champion Dmitry Bivol.

Who is Lyndon Arthur?

Lyndon Arthur Background, Mental Battles & Amateur Career

King Arthur, as he is known in the world of boxing, was born in Manchester and began training at the age of 17. Looking at his family tree, it is easy to understand how he turned to boxing at an early age.

His cousin, Zelfa Barret, is the Commonwealth super-featherweight champion while his uncle is Pat Barrett – a former WBO world title contender from the early 90s. Barrett has been part of Arthur's team since the start.

However, Arthur's past is not that simple. He did not just decide that boxing is the right future for him and we have to go way back in time to understand.

Lyndon was only 10 years old when life turned upside down and the boy went through one of the toughest challenges life can offer. His older brother was shot and killed close to their home. Unfortunately, the killers were never caught and the trauma has been troubling Arthur for over 20 years.

Seven years later, the youngster was in a bad mental place and his uncle decided to bring him to a boxing gym and introduce him to Brian Hughes, who has trained some serious names like Tyson Fury throughout his career.

In a recent interview, Arthur said that he would have probably ruined his life if he hadn't turned to boxing. But his late start did not help with his career. His professional record is impressive but he had no success during his amateur years. Lyndon Arthur's boxing record during that period was 6-6.

Lyndon Arthur Boxing Record

Arthur made his professional debut in 2016 and since then, he fought a total of 24 times. His record is 23-1 and he won 16 fights by the way of knockout, 6 via decision, and 1 was ruled a DQ because of his opponent's dirty play.

King Arthur suffered a single defeat on his path to greatness. It came in the rematch against Anthony Yarde in December 2021. In their first match a year prior, Arthur won the WBO Inter-Continental light-heavyweight belt via a split decision.

This defeat was a huge setback for his ambitions to become a world champion. After Yarde won the rematch, he went on to fight the WBC, IBF, and WBO light-heavyweight champion Artur Beterbiev, a chance that Lyndon once hoped to get.

Since losing his unbeaten record, Lyndon Arthur won four fights in a row, the most recent being in September 2023. He will now face Dmitry Bivol for the WBA (Super) light-heavyweight world title.

Lyndon Arthur's Fighting Style, Strengths & Weaknesses

Arthur is a boxer with a good jab, which he utilizes to control the distance and cause damage. However, he has problems defending himself, especially against more aggressive and faster boxers. He doesn't look overly confident when fighting at close range but he is also capable of surprising opponents with a right uppercut or a hook.

Nevertheless, Arthur has truly perfected his jab, which has brought him praise from important figures in boxing, including his upcoming opponent, Dmitry Bivol. Will Lyndon finally win a world championship? We will have to wait one more day to find out.