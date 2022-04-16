Boxing Hall Of Famer Christy Martin’s New Memoir Available For Pre-Order

Twenty-six years ago today, Christy Martin became the first and only female boxer to grace the cover of Sports Illustrated Christy Martin, Boxing Sports Illustrated Cover by Sports Illustrated (sicovers.com).

Christy's new memoir, Fighting for Survival: My Journey through Boxing Fame, Abuse, Murder, and Resurrection (Rowman & Littlefield) is available now for pre-orders at most major book retailers, including Amazon, Amazon UK, and Barnes & Noble. It gets released on June 8, four days before Christy and her co-author Ron Borges are inducted into the International Boxing Hall of Fame.

Fighting for Survival deals with the trailblazing women's boxing champion, who overcame drug addiction, recovered from a stroke that hit her while on the operating table, and survived horrific domestic abuse (her ex husband Jim Martin is serving the minimum 25-year sentence for second-degree attempted murder and aggravated battery with a deadly weapon). Christy is now an advocate for domestic abuse victims as well as a boxing promoter.