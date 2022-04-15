Yordenis Ugas: Spence Promises A Knockout. I Promise A Win. Don’t miss it!

ARLINGTON, TX. – April 14, 2022 – Unified WBC and IBF championErrol “The Truth” Spence Jr. and WBA champion Yordenis Ugás faced off at a final press conference on Thursday, two days before they meet in a welterweight title unification clash live on SHOWTIME PPV at 9 p.m. ET/6 p.m. PT this Saturday, April 16 from AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas headlining a Premier Boxing Champions event.

A confident Spence declared AT&T Stadium “my house” come Saturday and even predicted that if the fight is waged in close quarters, it likely won’t go the distance. Meanwhile, Ugás said he will lean on the resolve that has allowed him to overcome all manner of adversity in his life to power past Spence in the ring.

Just the 12th unification fight in the rich history of the welterweight division, Spence vs. Ugás will join other classic unification matchups at the weight class such as “Sugar” Ray Leonard vs. Thomas Hearns I and Floyd Mayweather vs. Manny Pacquiao.

Spence will look to add a third welterweight championship belt to his resume when he returns to fight at AT&T Stadium in front of his hometown fans for the third time. Ugás enters this matchup off of a career-best victory last August, as he retained his WBA title by stepping in for an injured Spence to defeat boxing legend Manny Pacquiao by unanimous decision.

ERROL SPENCE JR.

“It’s going to be action-packed on Saturday night. I’m looking to put on a great show and a great performance in front of my hometown fans. I know Ugás is coming to fight. I know his coach has a great game plan, but come Saturday night, I’m putting on a great show and another great performance. I’m looking forward to adding the WBA belt to my titles so I have three belts. That means there’s just one more to go.

“When people say I can’t do this or I can’t do that, I prove them wrong every time. I am the same guy I was before the accident and the injury. I feel like I’m better than that guy that fought Shawn Porter or Danny García.

“This fight might not go the distance. Ugás is a tough fighter. He’s a guy that embraces the fight and wanting to go toe-to-toe. If he has to, he’ll do anything to win. I’m that type of guy. I’m the type of guy that if I have to go toe-to-toe, I will. If I have to stay there and fight, I will. If we get in the clinch and start fighting, I don’t think it’s going 12 rounds.

“Everybody knows my motivation. I fight for my family, my friends, my city, the whole state of Texas. I want to be the three-belt unified champion of the world and I want to become the future undisputed welterweight champion of the world. The first ever to do it.

“This is my house. This is my hometown. I love the Dallas Cowboys to death. I love AT&T Stadium and I appreciate them giving me the hospitality and making this my home. Come Saturday night, I’m going to win another championship in the home of the Cowboys.”

YORDENIS UGAS

“I’m so excited for this fight. I have nothing but respect for Spence. He’s a great fighter and this is not only going to be a clash between us, but also between two of the greatest trainers in the world, so you’re not going to want to miss that either.

“Spence promises a knockout. I promise a win. Don’t miss it!

“I have a wise trainer. Somebody that has seen more boxing than most. But we have different opinions and I think that Spence is going to be one hundred percent. I prepared for the best Spence possible. That’s been my mindset throughout.

“People know my story by now. I came back from being 15-3 back in 2016 and ever since then, I have established myself as part of the elite in this division. If he’s the big fish, I belong in that same tank because I’m willing to swim with the big fishes whenever, wherever. I have been willing to do whatever it takes to get to where I am right now.

“I promise you blood, sweat, and everything that I have to give for my country and for my fans. For everyone watching the pay-per-view, we’re going to put on a great show and you’re going to see the same Ugás that put his heart and soul into this sport that means so much to me.

“I’m a warrior. I’m a competitor. I’ve been facing adversity ever since I was six or seven years old. I’ve been fighting ever since I was a little kid. This is nothing new to me. It’s going to be a great night for me but no different than any other fight that I’ve had throughout my boxing career.”

DERRICK JAMES, Spence’s Trainer

“Ugás’ trainer is looking for the same things I’m looking for on film. Salas is smart. He’s supposed to look for patterns and see what kind of shots the opponents’ throw. That’s what trainers are supposed to do. I’ll watch some of his fights; I watch enough. Just to pick up on tendencies and shots he throws and how he throws his punches so I can mimic them. And I’ll let Errol know that this is coming, or that is coming.

“Ugás’ biggest threat coming into this fight is what you can’t see. It’s his heart and his fortitude. It’s his desire to want to be great.

“We can go up to whatever weight he wants to go. We spar heavyweights on a consistent basis. Errol’s very physical as a fighter and he can fight up to 160, and maybe even higher. I’m not saying that’s what we’re going to do. He’d probably be comfortable with that because we are comfortable with being in there with bigger guys all the time.”

ISMAEL SALAS, Ugás’ Trainer

“This camp has been outstanding. We have been able to prepare in the best way for what is going to be a huge fight, and the biggest fight in the 147-pound division right now. We feel that the preparation that we have had, with no real adversity whatsoever, has been really great.

“Ugás is one hundred percent ready for this fight. Mentally we are very strong and we are prepared for any style. Every fighter has a different style and styles make fights. We are comfortable fighting a southpaw. Ugás showed and proved that he can already beat a southpaw in Manny Pacquiao.

“Spence is a warrior. We have two front-footed guys, but the one difference is that Ugás is more of a counter-puncher. Spence is physically amazing, and he’s strong mentally. But he’s never shown that he can move like Ugás.”

STEPHEN ESPINOZA, President of SHOWTIME SPORTS®

“The welterweight division has long been one of boxing’s most glamorous, most interesting and most popular divisions. A place where fighters like Sugar Ray Robinson, Sugar Ray Leonard, Oscar De La Hoya and Floyd Mayweather have ruled. This Saturday represents a significant step for figuring out who is the best 147-pound fighter in the sport today.

“Three world titles are at stake and a three-title unification fits perfectly into what SHOWTIME is doing in 2022. That’s putting the best against the best in the most competitive matchups. This past weekend, we had a thrilling Fight of the Year contender with Sebastián Fundora and Erickson Lubin that people are still talking about. That’s what happens when you put two elite fighters in the ring against each other. You get that kind of action and that kind of competition. That’s exactly what we’re going to see on Saturday night.

“One of the disadvantages of having such a great main event is sometimes people overlook the undercard. In the co-feature, we have a really exciting young fighter in Isaac Cruz coming off giving ‘Tank’ Davis the toughest fight of his career. He is establishing himself as a force to be reckoned with.

“We’re here for Spence and Ugás. Two former Olympians. Two of the best in the division. Two outstanding family men. Two guys who are a credit to their sport. You’ve seen them on ALL ACCESS. We thank both of them and their camps for letting us in and allowing us to portray who they are outside the ring. We couldn’t be prouder to be associated with this event. Two fine young men. Two great sportsmen. Two elite boxers. One iconic venue with three world titles at stake. It’s an event not to be missed.”