Emmanuel Salserito Rodriguez to Fight for WBA-NABA Gold Bantamweight Title in Main Event May 14

Newark, N.J. (April 14, 2022) – Eight undefeated top boxing prospects led by Newark’s own Emmanuel “Salserito” Rodriguez, fighting in the championship Main Event, will be showcased on Rising Star Promotion’s Brick City Fight Night: Round Two returning to the Robert Treat Hotel (50 Park Pl, Newark, NJ 07102) on Saturday, May 14, 2022, 7:00pm (doors at 6:00pm). Tickets – general admission ($65 plus fees), premier ($90 plus fees) and ringside ($155 plus fees) – are available for purchase online at www.rspboxing.com.

“It’s great to bring big-time boxing back to Newark next month, and fans can expect to see an-action packed card with some of the region’s best prospects with a couple of championship belts on the line,” said Rising Star’s Thomas “Cornflake” LaManna on the return of boxing to Brick City.

Rodriguez (10-0, 5 KOs), originally from Quebradillas, Puerto Rico now fighting out of Newark, headlined Rising Star’s last show at the Robert Treat Hotel on November 20, 2021, where he TKO’d Delvin McKinley en route to his tenth victory. The two-time Golden Gloves and N.J. State Champion is scheduled to fight for the WBA-NABA Gold Bantamweight Championship in an 8-round title bout (opponent TBD).

Another electrifying top prospect from the region making headlines, flyweight Andy Dominguez (6-0, 4 KOs), who was born in Mexico and grew up in the Bronx, N.Y., will be featured in a title bout. In his last fight, Dominquez dropped ring veteran Jeroniel Borres three times, winning in impressive fashion via a first-round TKO at Boardwalk Hall in Atlantic City, N.J. on March 26, 2022. The three-time New York Golden Gloves champion will fight for the WBA Fedecentro Flyweight Championship (opponent TBD).

The rest of the action-packed, 11-bout lineup is filled with more outstanding young prospects, all fighting out of the New Jersey and New York City region. They include:

Super Welterweight Brian Ceballo (12-0, 6 KOs) of New York, N.Y. (8 Rounds vs. TBD)

Super Featherweight John Leonardo (7-0-1, 4 KOs) of Manalapan, N.J (6 Rounds vs. TBD)

Super Middleweight Nadim Salloum (7-1, 3 KOs) of Jounieh, Lebanon (6 Rounds vs. TBD)

Super Welterweight Robert Terry (5-0) Jersey City, N.J. (4 or 6 Rounds vs. TBD)

Super Middleweight Gian Garrido (4-0, 3 KOs) of Flushing, N.Y. (4 Rounds vs. TBD)

Welterweight Dave Roman Curiel (4-1-1, 1 KO) of Paterson, N.J. (4 Rounds vs. TBD)

Super Bantamweight Jose Nieves (2-0, 1 KO) of Woodbridge, N.J. (4 Rounds vs. TBD)

Flyweight Anthony Johns (2-0, 2 KOs) of Newark, N.J. (4 Rounds vs. TBD)

Super Welterweight Ghandi Romain (Pro Debut) of Newark, N.J. (4 Rounds vs. TBD)

Bouts subject to change.

About Rising Star Promotions

Since 2015, it has been Rising Star Promotions' mission to give fight fans the best value for their ticket dollars by presenting exciting, quality boxing events that showcase local and regional talent. With the launch of numerous series such as Atlantic City Fight Night, Boardwalk Boxing and Beltway Battles, the New Jersey-based promoter seeks to deliver the glamour and buzz that boxing boasted in years past, while honoring the rich history of the sport and reaffirming its commitment to producing the best matchups the area market has to offer.

Stay connected with Rising Star Promotions online, on Facebook and on Instagram.