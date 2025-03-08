PBC Fighter On Dec. 29 Show in Newark, New Jersey

Attention New Jersey and NJ area boxing fans. On Friday, Dec. 29, junior middleweight Vito Mielnicki Jr. will fight on the BRICK CITY FRIDAY NIGHT FIGHTS card at Prudential Center in Newark, New Jersey.

GH3 Promotions and Prudential Center are partnering on a multi event boxing series, BRICK CITY FRIDAY NIGHT FIGHTS.

The 21 year s old Mielnicki fights out of Roseland, New Jersey.

He has a record of 16-1 with 11 knockouts. He knocked out Alexis Salazar 2:27 into their scheduled 10-round junior middleweight match on the David Benavidez-Demetrius Andrade undercard Saturday. Check out his effecting in an April win below:

Mielnicki will take on Salim Larbi in a 10-round bout for the debut of BRICK CITY FRIDAY NIGHT FIGHTS on December 29th.

Yes, he should be applauded for getting right back into the ring, it reads like smart business to me.

“I am so excited to be fighting at Prudential Center on December 29th for the launch of BRICK CITY FRIDAY NIGHT FIGHTS. I would like to thank Al Haymon and Premier Boxing Champions for allowing me to fight in front of my hometown fans. It is always special to have my friends and family at my fights, and December 29th will be no different,” said Mielnicki.

“Prudential Center is extremely proud to partner with GH3 Promotions to add to the rich history of boxing in New Jersey for this first of a multi-event boxing series, BRICK CITY FRIDAY NIGHT FIGHTS,” said Dylan Wanagiel, VP of Sports Properties & Special Events for Prudential Center.

“As The Rock continues to serve as New Jersey’s Town Hall for sports and entertainment, we are very confident this event series will give fighters, not only locally but from all over the world, the platform to enhance their boxing careers. We are thrilled with the addition of New Jersey’s own Vito Mielnicki Jr. as the main event to this exciting card and look forward to this historic launch of BRICK CITY FRIDAY NIGHT FIGHTS.”

Mielnicki turned pro at 17 and is now the WBA Continental Americas Super Welterweight Champion and WBC World Youth champion.

The fighter is ranked No 8 by the WBA, based off wins over Nicholas DeLomba (16-3), Omar Rosales (9-1-1), Jose Sanchez Charles (20-3-1) and Alexis Salazar (25-5) at The Mandalay Bay in Las Vegas.

Larbi of Cambrai, France holds a 22-12-3 record with eight knockouts. The 36-year-old hitter Larbi went 10-rounds with Thomas LaManna and lost via UD March 11 in Orlando, Florida.

BRICK CITY FRIDAY NIGHT FIGHTS is working with Greater Newark Convention & Visitor’s Bureau and Caribe Royale Orlando, who have been a straight up solid addition to the mix the last couple years.

Newark’s Michael Anderson (23-3-1, 17 KOs) will meet Eudy Bernardo (25-6, 18 KOs) of Elias Pina, Dominican Republic in a tenner. Anderson is 43 years old who’s campaigned at 147.

Another set for ten-round bout will feature former world title challenger, the WBA number-three ranked middleweight, Thomas “Cornflake” LaManna versus Nicolas Hernandez (27-7-3, 12 KOs) of Reading, PA.

LaManna (36-5-1, 15 KOs) is advancing toward a title shot of some sort, looks like.

Fighting in an eight-round bout is Albanian heavyweight Kristian Prenga (14-1, 14 KOs) set to meet Ahmed Hefney (13-3, 5 KOs) of Alexandria, Egypt.

Appearing in six-round bouts:

Joseph Adorno (18-3, 15 KOs) of Allentown, PA v Barulio Rodriguez (20-8, 17 KOs) of the Dominican Republic in a super lightweight bout.

Mike Lee (10-2, 5 KOs) of Orange, NJ v Rickey Edwards (13-5, 3 KOs) of Paterson, NJ in a welterweight contest.

Paul Kroll (10-0-2, 6 KOs) of Philadelphia v Weah Archibald ((10-15, 5 KOs) of Mount Vernon, NY in a welterweight fight.

In Four-Round Bouts:

Dwyke Flemmings Jr. (4-0, 4 KOs) of Paterson, NJ v Luis Briceno Roman (3-4, 3 KOs) of Houston in a junior middleweight bout.

Malik Nelson (4-0, 3 KOs) of Avenel, NJ v Romel Tasanimp (2-1) of Baltimore in a Featherweight bout.

Anthony Johns (6-1, 5 KOs) of Newark, NJ v TBA in a flyweight bout.

Kasir Goldston (5-0-1, 2 KOs) of Albany, NY v George Gethers (0-5) of Jersey City in a super lightweight tussle.

John Vallejo (4-0, 2 KOs) of New York v Nelson Morales (4-11, 1 KO) of Scranton, PA in a junior middleweight affair.

Keon Ivory (2-2, 1 KO) of Lodi, NJ v Orland Ortiz (1-1, 1 KO) of New York in a super middleweight fight.

Tickets range from $306 to $66.

Broadcast distribution for this event series, as well as the remainder of the December 29 fight card, will be announced in the coming weeks, according to organizers.

