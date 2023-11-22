Cameron vs Taylor 2 Full Fight Card: An Irish Fightback Led By Taylor

Katie Taylor attempts to pay back the only loss of her professional career when she takes on Chantelle Cameron in a rematch of their fight from May this year. The 2012 Olympic champion isn’t the only Irish star competing on the Cameron vs Taylor 2 fight card either.

Dublin will be awash with home fans at the Cameron vs Taylor fight card this weekend and there are plenty of fighters for the home crowd to cheer on, as well as a second women’s world title fight.

Cameron vs Taylor 2 Fight Card: Everything You Need To Know

All the attention will be for the Cameron vs Taylor 2 fight card this weekend will be on the main event, after undisputed light welterweight champion Cameron inflicted the first loss on Taylor earlier in the year.

But other Irish stars will be hoping to be the next big thing coming out of the Emerald Isle and giving something for the Dublin crowd to shout about if Taylor can’t get it done again.

Cameron vs Taylor 2 Co-Main And Main Events

Women’s super lightweight world titles: Chantelle Cameron (C) vs Katie Taylor

Lightweight WBA continental title: Gary Culley vs Reece Mould

According to Ring Magazine, the main event is the battle between the second-best pound-for-pound fighter in women’s boxing against the woman in third on that list.

Ahead of the first fight, Taylor looked near unbeatable, having dominated the lightweight division and once previously won one of the belts at super lightweight.

However, the close fights against Delfine Persoon and Amanda Serrano in her past certainly suggested that someone could defeat the 2012 gold medalist.

They slugged it out for 10 rounds back in May and in seven days they do it all over again. Same terms. Same arena. @chantellecam & @KatieTaylor are about to RUN. IT. BACK. 🔥🔥🔥 #CameronTaylor2 | @DAZNBoxing pic.twitter.com/h7qiPNKl4w — Matchroom Boxing (@MatchroomBoxing) November 18, 2023

Englishwoman Cameron was the person to end Taylor’s undefeated run, adding to her own streak, by bringing taking her record to 18-0 with a majority decision after 12 rounds, defending all four of the major belts at 135 lbs.

The co-main event of the Cameron vs Taylor 2 fight card has a similar redemption feel for an Irishman, as Gary Culley looks to get back to winning ways.

Culley was undefeated at 16-0 going into the first Cameron vs Taylor undercard, where he met Mexican Jose Felix Jr. The home fighter was expected to come away with a routine win but was stopped in the third round, with the man from Naas later admitting he got ahead of himself.

Englishman Mould will be hoping to be the second person to stop Culley having a party in Dublin this year. He last tasted defeat against featherweight world champion Leigh Wood in 2021 and has won his previous five fights since then.

Cameron vs Taylor 2 Main Card

Undisputed Women’s Super Lightweight World title: Chantelle Cameron (18-0-0) vs Katie Taylor (22-1-0)

Lightweight: Gary Culley (16-1-0) vs Reece Mould (18-1-0)

Welterweight: Paddy Donovan (11-0-0) vs Danny Ball (13-1-1)

Interim Women’s Featherweight WBC World title: Skye Nicolson (8-0-0) vs Lucy Wildheart (10-2-0)

Heavyweight: Thomas Cartey (6-0-0) vs Dan Garber (5-1-0)

Lightweight: Giorgio Visioli (Debut) vs Lee Anthony Sibley (3-1-0)

Light heavyweight: Emmet Brenan (1-0-0) vs Jamie Morrisey (5-0-1)

Featherweight: John Cooney (9-0-0) vs Liam Gaynor (10-4-0)

Super featherweight: Zelfa Barrett (29-2-0) vs Costin Ion (10-4-2)

The Cameron vs Taylor 2 fight card this weekend certainly throws up some interesting fights, especially with so much Irish representation for the home crowd to get behind.

Of course, they’ll be hoping to see Taylor get a win back and become the undisputed queen at a second weight division.

Culley returning to winning ways also feels important for the lightweight, which Paddy Donovan, Liam Gaynor and Thomas Cartey will also be hoping to get a boost from a boisterous Dublin support.

The all-Irish affair between Emmet Brennan and Jamie Morrisey, for the Celtic super featherweight title might be the only time the crowd is truly split all night.

Match Ups to Watch Out for on the Cameron vs Taylor 2 Fight Card Tonight

The Cameron vs Taylor 2 fight card main event is obviously the stand-out fight of the night on paper.

Whilst it was only a majority decision that made sure Il Capo went back across the Irish Sea with her titles, the two boxers were probably further apart than the result suggested on the night.

Taylor will have to dig deep into the well to overturn her loss in the first fight and it’ll be interesting to see if she has what it takes to comeback from the first defeat of her career.

Elsewhere on the Cameron vs Taylor 2 fight card tonight is Skye Nicolson defending her interim WBC featherweight world title.

The undefeated Australian won the belt in her previous fight but having only had eight professional fights to date in her career it’s interesting to see how she copes with the pressure of being champion. If she keeps hold of the gold for long enough she could be due a unification fight with Amanda Serrano in the future.

It’s a huge night for women’s boxing and Irish boxing in Dublin on Saturday night and the most famous Irish boxer right now will be hoping to close the show with a world title victory, putting to bed any questions.