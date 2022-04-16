Flyweight Contender Angel Acosta Headlines Golden Boy Fight Night On May 12

INDIO, CA (April 15, 2022) – Former World Champion and fan favorite Angel ‘Tito’ Acosta (22-3-1, 21 KOs) of San Juan, Puerto Rico, will headline the second Golden Boy Fight Night on DAZN at Fantasy Springs Resort Casino on May 12. Acosta will face his fellow countryman, Janel Rivera (18-8-3, 11 KOs) of Matani, Puerto Rico, in a 10-round super flyweight fight. The fight will be streamed live, exclusively on DAZN worldwide, starting at 6:00 p.m. PT / 9:00 p.m. ET.

Also on the card, streaming on DAZN, Victor Morales (15-0-1, 8 KOs) of Vancouver, Washington, will fight Alberto Torres (11-4-3, 4 KOs) of Sacramento, CA, in a 10-round featherweight co-main event. Los Angeles’ Rudy Garcia (12-0-1, 2 KOs) will take on the veteran Diukl Olguin (15-22-5, 10 KOs) of Guadalajara, Mexico in an 8-round super bantamweight fight. Other prospects on the card include Baltimore’s Yahu Blackwell (3-1, 2 KOs) in a scheduled 8-round heavyweight fight, and Hollywood’s Eric Tudor (2-0, 2 KOs) will participate in a 6-round super welterweight fight. All five bouts are set to stream live on DAZN, with a special pre-show on the Golden Boy Boxing Youtube page hosted by Beto Duran and Boxing Hall of Famer Bernard Hopkins, featuring the night’s opening fight; Victorville’s Daniel Luna making his professional debut against Johnathan Berry (0-1) of Duncan, Oklahoma.

“We are excited to return to Fantasy Springs Resort Casino for this next show live on DAZN,” said Oscar De La Hoya, Chairman and CEO of Golden Boy. “We are committed to building the next great stars of boxing, and Fantasy Springs Resort Casino has always been a great partner in helping us showcase these fighters, and now with DAZN on board, I know these fighters will have the best exposure boxing can provide.”

Tickets for Golden Boy Fight Night on DAZN: Acosta vs Rivera will go on sale Friday April 15, 2022 at 11:00 a.m. PT. Tickets are priced at $45, $35 and $25 plus applicable facility fees and service charges. Tickets are available at the Fantasy Springs Resort Casino box office, by calling 1-800-827-2946, or by purchasing online at www.fantasyspringsresort.com.

Acosta vs. Rivera is a 10-round flyweight fight presented by Golden Boy. The event is sponsored by Hennessy “Never Stop. Never Settle,” and “BetOnline – Your Online Sportsbook Experts.” The fight will take place on Thursday, April 21 at Fantasy Springs Resort Casino in Indio, CA, and will be streamed live worldwide on DAZN.

