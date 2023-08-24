Oscar Collazo Next Fight: Diagan Is Foe

Oscar Collazo next fight information is here.

The WBO Mini Flyweight World Champion Oscar “El Pupilo” Collazo (7-0, 5 KOs) hosted a press conference ahead of his title defense against Filipino fighter Garen Diagan (10-3, 5 KOs) in his native Puerto Rico.

The 12-round fight will be shown live worldwide on DAZN and is presented in association with Miguel Cotto Promotions and H2 Entertainment, for the record.

The Oscar Collazo next fight event is Saturday, August 26 at the Roberto Clemente Coliseum in San Juan, Puerto Rico.

Collazo vs. Diagan undercard boxers were also present at the press conference.

Oscar Collazo Next Fight Undercard Info

Juan Carlos “El Indio” Camacho Jr. (15-1 7 KOs) will meet Jorge Luis Orozco (17-3-2, 11 KOs) in a 10-round, 115-pound bout for the NABF title.

Plus, ex world champion Angel ‘Tito' Acosta (23-4, 22 KOs) will battle ex world contender Carlos ‘El Chocorroncito' Buitrago (37-9-1, 21 KOs) in a 10-round flyweight fight.

OSCAR COLLAZO, WBO MINI FLYWEIGHT:

“I'm very excited and happy,” the main eventer said as the Oscar Collazo next fight feature was discussed. “Two more days to come and we will make our first title defense in front of my people at the Roberto Clemente Coliseum.

”I am very grateful that Golden Boy and DAZN together with Miguel Cotto Promotions had made my dream come true.

“I know that Diagan is ready to fight and will come in hungry, but I am ready for him and the World Championship belt will stay in my island of Puerto Rico.”

GAREN “HELLBOY” DIAGAN, MINI FLYWEIGHT WORLD CHALLENGER

“I am very happy to be in Puerto Rico, and thank you to Miguel Cotto Promotions for the opportunity. I give a lot of respect to Collazo. He is a great fighter.

“I have done all my job in my training camp to become a champion. I am ready to give my all this Saturday night for my family and the Philippines.”

JUAN CARLOS “EL INDIO” CAMACHO JR., SUPER FLYWEIGHT FIGHTER:

“I am ready to take Orozco and defend my title. This is the fight that I was pursuing that will take me to the other level. Having the opportunity to be part of the classic Puerto Rico vs. Mexico battles motivates me because this one will be for the ages.”

ANGEL “TITO” ACOSTA, FORMER WORLD CHAMPION:

“I know Buitrago very well and I will beat him again even easier than our first fight. I hope he is ready because I am coming after him to get my title shot.”

Tickets are still available at PRTicket.com for $55 and $25.

Golden Boy Fight Night on DAZN is presented by Golden Boy Promotions in co-promotion with Miguel Cotto Promotions.

The event will be available worldwide to all subscribers on DAZN, both live and on demand.

