Props For Oscar Collazo

Published

3 hours ago

on

Props For Oscar Collazo

The World Boxing Organization (WBO) officially awarded the history-making Oscar Collazo (7-0, 5 KOs) his World Championship Belt at DISTRITO T-Mobile in his native Puerto Rico on Monday.

The special belt presentation honored the pugilist for his meteoric rise in the minimumweight division. Collazo beat Melvin “Gringo” Jerusalem this past May 27 on the undercard of the Alexis Rocha vs. Anthony Young battle, a Golden Boy Promotions event. Yes, Collazo gained admiration from the NYF crew.

Quotes from the ceremony:

OSCAR COLLAZO, MINIMUMWEIGHT WORLD CHAMPION:
“I am extremely happy. I see this and I cannot believe it. I have worked very hard to obtain this title. I want to thank my family, my parents, my wife, and my team. To Miguel Cotto Promotions, Golden Boy Promotions and the WBO for leading me the way they have. I am a champion and now I will work harder to defend it for the pride of my family, my town of Villalba and all of Puerto Rico.”

Oscar Collazo received honors and a belt

Puerto Rico Has A Champ To Love, In Oscar Collazo

ERIC GOMEZ, PRESIDENT OF GOLDEN BOY PROMOTIONS:
“We are very happy with Oscar Collazo. He is a very special fighter. He made history for Puerto Rico, and we are proud to be a part of it. Soon we will be announcing the details of his first defense here in Puerto Rico.”

HECTOR SOTO, PRESIDENT OF MIGUEL COTTO PROMOTIONS:
“Oscar is a great and very special fighter. Without a doubt, he is the face of boxing in Puerto Rico. His way of working and training is unique. Oscar is writing his own story.”

PACO VALCARCEL, PRESIDENT OF THE WORLD BOXING ORGANIZATION:
“At the WBO, we are very happy with our new champion, a compatriot from Puerto Rico. He is a very talented young man, and it was demonstrated by defeating and winning the championship over Melvin Jerusalem of the Philippines in convincing fashion. Oscar Collazo is very talented, and we are just seeing him grow.”

Founder/editor Michael Woods got addicted to boxing in 1990, when Buster Douglas shocked the world with his demolition of the then-impregnable Mike Tyson. The Brooklyn-based journalist has covered the sport since for ESPN The Magazine, ESPN.com, Bad Left Hook and RING. His journalism career started with NY Newsday in 1999. Michael Woods is also an accomplished blow by blow and color man, having done work for Top Rank, DiBella Entertainment, EPIX, and for Facebook Fightnight Live, since 2017.

