Tevin Farmer vs. Mickey Bey Can Be Streamed Live On PPV May 21

Sprite In Association With Bigger Than Life Entertainment Ron Williams and Doe TV Network presents The Battle in Ghana

Farmer vs Bey

Saturday May 21st 2022

Location 1272 Accra Sports Stadium

Accra Ghana, West Africa

Streaming LIVE on www.farmervsbeyppv.com

This fight is headlined by former World Champion Tevin Farmer against Former Olympian and World Champion Mickey Bey. The lightweight scheduled bout is for 10 rounds live on www.farmervsbeyppv.com at 29.99. The co-main event will feature former WBO World Champion Isaac Dogbe vs Eugene Lagos of the Philippines in a 10 round bout. The undercard can be seen on CBS Sports Network with two 10 round bout's featuring the 21-0 WBC American Champion Albert Bell vs Ismail Galiatano and 19-1 Tramain Williams vs Isaac Sackey.

Farmer is the former IBF Super Featherweight Champion 30 wins 5 Loses, 1 Draw and 1 No Contest with 6 Knockouts. Bey’s Record 23 wins 3 Loses 1 Draw and 1 No Contest with 11 Knockouts. This highly anticipated showdown will be held in the heart of Ghana at a stadium with a capacity of 40,000 fans. Ghana has always had a rich boxing tradition that has produced some of the most championship caliber boxers on the continent. Now presented by Sprite in association with Bigger Than Life Entertainment, Ron Williams and Doe TV Network they present The Battle In Ghana.

The featured PPV is on sale now for fans across the world to purchase for $29.99 at: www.farmervsbey.com

Promoter: Bigger Than Life Entertainment

Co-Promotion

Tevin Farmer Promotions

Bey Bros Promotions