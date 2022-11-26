Zepeda vs. Prograis: Live Round-by-Round Scoring & Fight Results

Jose Zepeda takes on Regis Prograis for the vacant WBC super lightweight title on Thanksgiving weekend live on PPV.com

Maybe it’s not totally what we have in mind when we lobby for the best fighting the best. Neither Regis Prograis nor Jose Zepeda, junior welterweights doing battle in California in a bit, are superstars of pugilism.

But the Louisiana native Prograis (27-1, 23 KOs; RING No 1) and the Cali resident Zepeda (35-2, 27 KOs; RING No 3) are top of the heap in their division, undeniably skilled practitioners, and this is closer to a pick em fight than many pundits assume.

Prograis, 33, hasn’t been helped by the pandemic slowdown, he’s fought just once in 2020 and 2021. He may show effects of aging, and lack crispness. This match versus Zepeda is his second start in 2022, and yes, he’s favored in the battle of southpaws.



“Chon” is streaky, this 33 year old fights to the level of his competition often. So, we can probably expect the best version of him.

Let’s get ready to watch the rumble.

Expect ring walks anytime after 11:00 p.m. ET/ 8:00 p.m. PT. If you can't catch the action live, keep it locked here on NYFights for live round-by-round updates with an unofficial scorecard so you can see who is ahead

JOSE ZEPEDA VS. REGIS PROGRAIS BETTING ODDS

Per BetMGM, Regis Prograis is the favorite at -400, and Jose Zepeda is the underdog at +333.

Regis Prograis: Decision +175; KO/TKO +100

Draw: +1600

Jose Zepeda: Decision +650; KO/TKO +800

