Claressa Shields vs. Savannah Marshall: Live Stream, Betting Odds & Fight Card

11 hours ago

Claressa Shields vs. Savannah Marshall: Live Stream, Betting Odds & Fight Card

Fingers are crossed, and all systems look good for that much anticipated card featuring a Claressa Shields middleweight clash against amateur rival Savannah Marshall to unfold at 02 Arena in London, England on Saturday, Oct. 15.

Of course, one can't assume that the battle will occur, being that big time boxing in England has been beset by fate and foolishness. Shields (12-0, with 2 KOs; age 27) was to meet Marshall (12-0, 10 KOs; age 31), while Americans Mikaela Mayer and Alycia Baumgardner were to settle their beef, on Sept. 10.  That plan went awry when the Queen died on Sept 8, and the British Boxing Board of Control decided to postpone the card put together by Matchroom, in deference to her Highness.

Prediction 1

Shields by TKO/KO

+900

BET HERE >

Odds from

Hardcore fans know that a PED testing snafu wrecked another high-profile Brit card, the Oct. 8 Chris Eubank Jr v Conor Benn rumble.

These things happen, especially in boxing, but let's assume the self-proclaimed GWOAT and “the Silent Assassin” will be able to sort their differences Saturday. This match is a long time in the coming, check out the video of the pugilists remarking on their 2012 contest.

Prediction 1

Marshall by TKO/KO

+250

BET HERE >

Odds from

If you are considering a bet, are you asking yourself of the two, who has grown more as a pugilist in the last ten years? The answer to that might inform your wager.

CLARESSA SHIELDS VS. SAVANNAH MARSHALL BETTING ODDS

Per BetMGM, the betting odds do not get any tighter than this. Savannah Marshall is currently at -110 while Claressa Shields is at +100.

Claressa Shields: Decision +125; KO/TKO +900

Draw: +1400

Savannah Marshall: Decision +260; KO/TKO +250

Prediction 1

Fight is a Draw

+1400

BET HERE >

Odds from

WHAT CHANNEL/STREAM IS SHIELDS VS. MARSHALL?

U.S.: ESPN+

U.K.: Sky Sports

CLARESSA SHIELDS VS. SAVANNAH MARSHALL FIGHT DATE/START TIME

  • Date: Saturday, October 15
  • Main card: 2 p.m.  ET / 11 a.m. PT
  • Main event ringwalks (approx): 5 p.m. ET / 2 p.m. PT

These timings could change due to the length of the undercard fights.

CLARESSA SHIELDS VS. SAVANNAH MARSHALL FIGHT CARD

  • Claressa Shields vs. Savannah Marshall for the WBA, WBC, WBO and IBF middleweight titles
  • Mikaela Mayer vs. Alycia Baumgardner for IBF, WBC and WBO super-featherweight titles
  • Caroline Dubois vs. Milena Koleva; lightweight
  • Ebonie Jones vs. Vanessa Caballero; featherweight
  • Ginny Fuchs vs. Gemma Ruegg; flyweight
  • Lauren Price vs. Timea Belik; welterweight
  • Karriss Artingstall vs. Marina Sakharov; featherweight
  • April Hunter vs. Erica Juana Gabriela Alvarez; super welterweight
  • Sarah Liegmann vs. Bec Connolly; super bantamweight
  • Shannon Ryan vs. Buchra El Quaissi; super flyweight

Editor/publisher Michael Woods got addicted to boxing in 1990, when Buster Douglas shocked the world with his demolition of the thought to be impregnable Mike Tyson. The Brooklyn-based journalist Woods has covered the sport since then, for ESPN The Magazine, ESPN.com, ESPN New York, RING, and he was editor of TheSweetScience.com from 2007-2015. Woods is also an accomplished blow by blow and color man, having done work for Top Rank, DiBella Entertainment, EPIX, and for Facebook Fightnight Live since 2017. He now does work for PROBOX TV, the first truly global boxing network.

