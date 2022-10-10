Claressa Shields vs. Savannah Marshall: Live Stream, Betting Odds & Fight Card

Fingers are crossed, and all systems look good for that much anticipated card featuring a Claressa Shields middleweight clash against amateur rival Savannah Marshall to unfold at 02 Arena in London, England on Saturday, Oct. 15.

Of course, one can't assume that the battle will occur, being that big time boxing in England has been beset by fate and foolishness. Shields (12-0, with 2 KOs; age 27) was to meet Marshall (12-0, 10 KOs; age 31), while Americans Mikaela Mayer and Alycia Baumgardner were to settle their beef, on Sept. 10. That plan went awry when the Queen died on Sept 8, and the British Boxing Board of Control decided to postpone the card put together by Matchroom, in deference to her Highness.

Hardcore fans know that a PED testing snafu wrecked another high-profile Brit card, the Oct. 8 Chris Eubank Jr v Conor Benn rumble.

These things happen, especially in boxing, but let's assume the self-proclaimed GWOAT and “the Silent Assassin” will be able to sort their differences Saturday. This match is a long time in the coming, check out the video of the pugilists remarking on their 2012 contest.

If you are considering a bet, are you asking yourself of the two, who has grown more as a pugilist in the last ten years? The answer to that might inform your wager.

CLARESSA SHIELDS VS. SAVANNAH MARSHALL BETTING ODDS

Per BetMGM, the betting odds do not get any tighter than this. Savannah Marshall is currently at -110 while Claressa Shields is at +100.

Claressa Shields: Decision +125; KO/TKO +900

Draw: +1400

Savannah Marshall: Decision +260; KO/TKO +250

WHAT CHANNEL/STREAM IS SHIELDS VS. MARSHALL?

U.S.: ESPN+

U.K.: Sky Sports

CLARESSA SHIELDS VS. SAVANNAH MARSHALL FIGHT DATE/START TIME

Date: Saturday, October 15

Saturday, October 15 Main card: 2 p.m. ET / 11 a.m. PT

2 p.m. ET / 11 a.m. PT Main event ringwalks (approx): 5 p.m. ET / 2 p.m. PT

These timings could change due to the length of the undercard fights.

Back in London to finish the job 💼#ShieldsMarshall | #MayerBaumgardner | OCT 15 pic.twitter.com/OXp8yWKFFW — Top Rank Boxing (@trboxing) October 10, 2022

CLARESSA SHIELDS VS. SAVANNAH MARSHALL FIGHT CARD