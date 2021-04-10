Pro Boxers Who Studied in College

Boxing is often seen as a violent sport, one that cannot come with anything good for anyone involved. However, even though boxing is indeed a sport that is more aggressive than other ones, it has so many benefits for those who practice it.

It helps people relieve stress and improve their focus and concentration. Moreover, it boosts your mood instantly and it acts just like any other sport does. Physical activity, besides keeping athletes fit and strengthening their muscles and bones, also triggers the release of endorphins.

There is a common assumption in our societies that says that you will excel at a sport only if you start practicing it in childhood. While this might be partially true, as when you are a child you are more flexible and learn things easier, it isn’t a hard and fast rule. There are so many examples of boxers who started practicing boxing while studying in college. And some of them excelled at it, which can fill you with hope. You are never too old to start practicing a sport and, why not, even competing. Here are some examples of boxers who showed that this is possible.

John L. Sullivan

John L. Sullivan is the first heavyweight champion of gloved boxing in the world. He lived between 1858 and 1918 and he was one of the men who made boxing cool. He is also the first American athlete to make over $1 million from boxing, which is really impressive for the times he lived in. John L. Sullivan had 51 official fights, out of which he won 47. Out of these 47, 38 were by KO. He had also taken part in unauthorized fights which were usually happening in the streets.

John. L. Sullivan was studying at Boston College for a few months when he started baseball and then turned to boxing. Because back then there were no boxing titles, Sullivan is known to have approximately 450 total wins in his career. To promote his boxing exploits around the world, he even said that he would box everyone for $250 and knocked out 11 men during an hour. During these events, he always followed the Queensberry Rules, the code of rules modern boxing relies on.

Deontay Wilder

If boxing is your passion, you have surely heard about Deontay Wilder. He is one of the most amazing American boxers and the one that held the WBC Heavyweight title for five years, which is impressive.

He started this sport late, when he was already 20 years old. Some might think that it is already too late to start practicing boxing, let alone excelling at it. He dropped out of college to start amateur boxing and managed to win the Bronze Medal at the Olympics in 2008.

Lennox Lewis

Lennox Lewis is a professional boxer who was active in this career until 2003. His nickname was The Lion, which describes pretty much his attitude in the ring. He has even defeated the well-known boxer Mike Tyson and won many titles during his career. Even though during high school he excelled at many sports, boxing was not one of them. He started practicing amateur boxing while in college and he managed to be one of the best boxers in the world, with outstanding performances.

