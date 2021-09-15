Connect with us

Peter Kahn Is Out At Triller

Published

1 hour ago

on

Peter Kahn, the New York native and Florida resident, is no longer working at Triller, the upstart social media company which has had a brief and sometimes bumpy run in the pro boxing space.

Kahn had been in the biz as a manager, and his stable included George Kambosos, the Australian lightweight battling Teofimo Lopez on Oct 4,  and also the phenom Xander Zayas.

It was with considerable fanfare that Kahn joined the Triller train.

Optimism was high when it was announced that Kahn would be Chief Boxing Officer, in a release put out March 22.

The ride, though, had its share of spilling coffee on groin moments, some that were arguably preventable. Kahn took fire early on when it was pointed out that it put him in a weird position to be managing a fighter who was drawing a purse from a company that paid Kahn. 

Kahn is no longer with Triller, he submitted a resignation, a Triller spokesperson said to me on Wednesday. No word on any deeper meaning, or lack thereof.

The company rep said that the Oct 4 card in NYC will be rock solid, and that Triller Fight Club would be spotlighting fan friendly fights in the last quarter of 2021.

Editor/publisher Michael Woods became addicted to boxing in 1990, when Buster Douglas shocked the world with his demolition of the fearsome Mike Tyson. The Brooklyn-based journalist Woods has covered the sport since then, for ESPN The Magazine, ESPN.com, ESPN New York, RING, and he was editor of TheSweetScience.com from 2007-2015. Woods is also an accomplished blow by blow and color man, having done work for Top Rank, DiBella Entertainment, EPIX, and numerous other organizations.

