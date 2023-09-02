Worldwide

Liam Smith Vs Chris Eubank Jr 2 Odds Check

Worldwide

UFC Paris Live Updates: Round by Round Results and Commentary - Gane vs Spivak

Announcements Boxing Betting UK Worldwide

Chris Eubank Jr vs Liam Smith Prediction - Grudge Match

Worldwide

Gomis vs Ghemmouri Prediction: French Fighters Trying to Impress at Home

Worldwide

Ricky Burns Stops Willie Limond After 8 Hard Rounds

Worldwide

Liam Smith vs Chris Eubank Jr 2 Weigh-In Results

Worldwide

Alexis Rocha vs Giovani Santillan Booked For Oct. 21

Worldwide

UFC Paris Press Conference: Heavyweights Ready to Throw Down

Worldwide

UFC Paris Payouts: Some Big Fighters, Some Big Checks

Worldwide

Frazer Clarke vs Dave Allen Prediction: Clarke Unbeaten

Worldwide

Liam Smith Vs Chris Eubank Jr 2 Odds Check

Published

33 mins ago

on

Liam Smith Vs Chris Eubank Jr 2 Odds Check

Liam Smith vs Chris Eubank Jr 2 odds check is here for you.

Friends, we have a fight tonight on ESPN+ as Liam Smith (33-3-1, 20 KOs) seeks to repeat and Chris Eubank Jr. (32-3, 23 KOs) looks to gain revenge in their main event.

Smith, age 35, is portrayed as the favorite in reputable betting parlors.

So, how are you playing this middleweight scrap?

Liam Smith Vs Chris Eubank Jr 2 odds

Image Credit: Boxxer

Smith is the favorite, at -165, at BetRivers, with Eubank offered at +152 at FanDuel.

A draw?

That’s labeled +1300 from BR.

Odds from licensed sources, FanDuel and BetRivers

Being that Smith finished Eubank in round four in their first encounter, the boys put Smith ending it in the fourth at +1400 (FD).

Eubank pulling a first round stoppage? +5500 from FD, as we ponder Liam Smith Vs Chris Eubank Jr 2 odds.

Liam Smith Vs Chris Eubank Jr 2 Odds Talk

The over-under could be a tempting play.

Think “Beefy” has and kept Eubanks’ number? If it ends before 8.5 rounds have elapsed, odds are +155 (BR).

Many folks pondering a wager have been looking at Eubank and wondering how his head is.

He got dropped twice in the fourth and the ref didn’t let him try for three. He was looking ok before that, his mobility, hand speed and fluidity looked like a winning combo.

Can Eubank stay composed, relaxed, and not overly worry if his chin is going to cooperate?

Hey, sometimes guys get “chinny” overnight—did Smith’s fourth round attack permanently re-wire Eubanks’ chin? That’s heavy on our mind as we ponder Liam Smith Vs Chris Eubank Jr 2 odds.

Will the presence of Brian McIntyre provide a boost to the Brit, being that Bomac is associated with the top pugilist on the planet, pound for pound?

Maybe you picked up on something at the weigh-in… Did he seem tight to you, perhaps?
Our man Keelin thought about the faceoff and offered this:

Despite actually outboxing Smith for the first three rounds, Eubank's ego led him head on into a firefight of a brawl with a brawler, and inevitably got blasted on the jaw and knocked into the shadow realm. Cue one massive, massive upset, and instead of eating KFC, Chris Eubank Jr found himself snacking on a whole heap of humble pie.

I liked Keelin’s take here, too:

However, my concern for Eubank is twofold. One, I am curious if Eubank will be much more cautious in this fight. He knows that Smith can knock him out, and he will NOT want to repeat that.

Two, will Eubank give in to his ego again? Will he try and get into another stupid firefight to try and prove something?

If he does, then I am confident in offering you the prediction that history will repeat itself.

Asking Around On Liam Smith Vs Chris Eubank Jr 2 Odds and Betting Plays

We asked on X how people are playing this one.

A friend in Oregon posted his picks, after sifting Liam Smith Vs Chris Eubank Jr 2 odds:

Liam Smith Vs Chris Eubank Jr 2 Odds Talk

MY THREE CENTS: OK, time to let the dust kick up, then settle.

Hey, let’s hope for no low blow situations, eh?

Related Topics:

Founder/editor Michael Woods got addicted to boxing in 1990, when Buster Douglas shocked the world with his demolition of the then-impregnable Mike Tyson. The Brooklyn-based journalist has covered the sport since for ESPN The Magazine, ESPN.com, Bad Left Hook and RING. His journalism career started with NY Newsday in 1999. Michael Woods is also an accomplished blow by blow and color man, having done work for Top Rank, DiBella Entertainment, EPIX, and for Facebook Fightnight Live, since 2017.

Continue Reading