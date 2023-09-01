LIAM SMITH VS. CHRIS EUBANK JR. 2 WEIGH-IN RESULTS

Liam Smith vs Chris Eubank Jr 2 weigh-in is finished, the fight is nearly here. “Beefy” Smith (33-3-1, 20 KOs) and Chris Eubank Jr. (32-3, 23 KOs) made weight Friday, setting the stage for their middleweight rematch in Manchester, England.

Smith, who got the nod in the first face-off, was 160 pounds. Eubank, looking to erase the harsh trauma of being stopped by Smith, was 159.5 on the scale.

Gayle Falkenthal summed up the first fight, click here.

Eubank was asked about the reception he received at the Liam Smith vs Chris Eubank Jr 2 weigh-in: “That's how it's been my whole career. It's Marmite, love me or hate me. That's what I like. I don't want to be one of these neutral guys who no one really has any real opinion about or real love or hate or feelings.”

Smart, actually…if people are moved by you, positively or negatively, they are more likely to pay attention to you. In this case, that would mean tracking down the fight, on Sky, or ESPN.

Liam Smith vs Chris Eubank Jr 2 Weigh-In Remarks

“I want you to have some passion,” Eubank continued. “Even if it's hate, have some passion, have some feel, have some excitement around my fights. Whether you want me to win or lose, the fans, the haters, they know that they're going to see an awesome event, a high-octane fight.” It goes without saying, he wants that octane to be firing in his favor.

Eubank continued after he made weight at the Liam Smith vs Chris Eubank Jr 2 weigh-in: “I bring it every time I get in the ring. People appreciate that. So, it's going to be no different this time around. Saturday night, we're going to go out there and we're going to do the job.”

Smith was “asked about his level of readiness: “I’m not complacent,” he said. “I've got too good a family and too good a team to go into a fight complacent.”

He looked confident and comfortable in his body, to me, on the scale.

During their face-off, no words were spoken, it was a silent staring match.

We saw Eubank looking more edgy, as Smith seemed chill while photogs got their fill. Then, they did some chatting, trash talking, with Eubank rubbing his hands together. To stay warm? To show that he’s relishing this opportunity? To reduce his nerves? We shall soon see, the Liam Smith vs Chris Eubank Jr 2 weigh-in is done, only the fight remains.

LIAM SMITH VS. CHRIS EUBANK JR. 2 WEIGH-IN RESULTS

Liam Smith (11st 6lbs) vs.

Chris Eubank Jr (11st 5lbs 5oz)

12 Round Middleweight Bout

Adam Azim (9st 13lbs) vs.

Aram Fanyan (9st 13lbs)

10 Round Super-Lightweight Bout

Frazer Clarke (19st 4 lbs) vs.

David Allen (18st 5 lbs)

10 Round Heavyweight Bout

Mark Heffron (11st 13 lbs) vs.

Jack Cullen (11st 13 lbs)

12 Round British Super-Middleweight Title Bout

Mikaela Mayer (10st 1lbs 5oz) vs.

Silvia Bortot (9st 13lbs)

10 Round Super-Lightweight Bout

Mayer (18-1, 5 KOs) is a 2016 U.S. Olympian. She signed with Top Rank in 2017 and won the WBO junior lightweight world title by downing Ewa Brodnicka in October 2020.

The following year, the Los Angeles boxer unified the WBO and IBF titles. This is Mayers' third straight appearance in the United Kingdom, for the record.



Bortot (11-2-1, 3 KOs) won the European junior welterweight title in 2019 with a fourth-round TKO win over Marie Helene Meron. She suffered her first defeat via ninth-round TKO in April 2022 but came back with three victories. In her last outing, she lost to undefeated Flora Pili. Both made weight at the Liam Smith vs Chris Eubank Jr 2 weigh-in.

Florian Marku (10st 6lbs 5oz) vs.

Dylan Moran (10st 5lbs)

10 Round Welterweight Bout

Lauren Price (10st 6lbs 5oz) vs.

Lolita Muzeya (10st 7lbs 5oz)

8 Round Welterweight Bout

Frankie Stringer (9st 9lbs 5oz) vs.

Engel Gomez (9st 8lbs)

6 Round Lightweight Bout

LIAM SMITH VS. CHRIS EUBANK JR. 2 DATE, START TIME

* Date: Saturday, September 2

* Time: 2 p.m. ET / 11 a.m.



WHAT CHANNEL/STREAM IS LIAM SMITH VS. CHRIS EUBANK JR. 2?

* U.S.: ESPN+

* UK: Sky Sports