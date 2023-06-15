Worldwide

Published

15 hours ago

on

Floyd Schofield Fights July 8 On Vergil Ortiz Jr Undercard

Vergil Ortiz, Jr. (19-0, 19 KOs) of Grand Prairie, Texas meets Eimantas Stanionis (14-0, 9 KOs) of Kaunas, Lithuania for Stanionis’ WBA Regular Welterweight Title on July 8.

Promoter Golden Boy has firmed up the undercard for this DAZN presentation.

Vergil Ortiz Jr

Will anyone be able to steal the show from Vergil?

Floyd Schofield Tops Undercard

Floyd Schofield (14-0, 11 KOs) will do battle with Haskell Rhodes (28-4-1, 13 KOs) of Las Vegas, Nevada in a 10-round lightweight fight.

Click here to learn more about Schofield.

Floyd Schofield fights July 8 on Vergil Ortiz undercard

How high are you on Floyd Schofield as a prospect? See how he’s progressing on DAZN

Also, WBA, WBC and Ring Magazine World Champion Marlen Esparza (13-1, 1 KOs) of Houston, Texas seeks to become the first-ever undisputed female flyweight champion of the world when she tussles with WBO World Champion of Buenos Aires, Argentina Gabriela Alaniz (14-0, 6 KOs) in a 10-round flyweight fight.

Esparza (pictured below) beat Eva Guzman last August 2022 on the Ortiz, Jr. vs. MicKinson undercard.

Marlene Esparza has battled adversity

Marlen is a rugged rumbler

Jo Jo Diaz, Eric Tudor To Strut Their Stuff

Joseph “JoJo” Diaz (32-4-1, 15 KOs) will also be on the DAZN undercard in a 10-round lightweight fight, foe TBA.

Diaz has announced he's battling substance abuse, and has quit drinking.

Eric Tudor (8-0, 6 KOs) of Fort Lauderdale, Florida is slated to meet Reggie Harris, Jr. (7-3, 3 KOs) of Ann Arbor, Michigan. Also in the prelims, Tristan Kalkreuth (10-1, 7 KOs) of Duncanville, Texas faces Jaime Solorio (12-5-2, 9 KOs) of Ensenada, Mexico in a six-rounds or fewer cruiserweight match.

Houston’s Darius Fulghum (5-0, 5 KOs) will face Ricardo Medina (1-4) of San Antonio in the TV opener.

