Floyd Schofield Fights July 8 On Vergil Ortiz Jr Undercard

Vergil Ortiz, Jr. (19-0, 19 KOs) of Grand Prairie, Texas meets Eimantas Stanionis (14-0, 9 KOs) of Kaunas, Lithuania for Stanionis’ WBA Regular Welterweight Title on July 8.

Promoter Golden Boy has firmed up the undercard for this DAZN presentation.

Floyd Schofield Tops Undercard

Floyd Schofield (14-0, 11 KOs) will do battle with Haskell Rhodes (28-4-1, 13 KOs) of Las Vegas, Nevada in a 10-round lightweight fight.

Also, WBA, WBC and Ring Magazine World Champion Marlen Esparza (13-1, 1 KOs) of Houston, Texas seeks to become the first-ever undisputed female flyweight champion of the world when she tussles with WBO World Champion of Buenos Aires, Argentina Gabriela Alaniz (14-0, 6 KOs) in a 10-round flyweight fight.

Esparza (pictured below) beat Eva Guzman last August 2022 on the Ortiz, Jr. vs. MicKinson undercard.

Jo Jo Diaz, Eric Tudor To Strut Their Stuff

Joseph “JoJo” Diaz (32-4-1, 15 KOs) will also be on the DAZN undercard in a 10-round lightweight fight, foe TBA.

Diaz has announced he's battling substance abuse, and has quit drinking.

Eric Tudor (8-0, 6 KOs) of Fort Lauderdale, Florida is slated to meet Reggie Harris, Jr. (7-3, 3 KOs) of Ann Arbor, Michigan. Also in the prelims, Tristan Kalkreuth (10-1, 7 KOs) of Duncanville, Texas faces Jaime Solorio (12-5-2, 9 KOs) of Ensenada, Mexico in a six-rounds or fewer cruiserweight match.

Houston’s Darius Fulghum (5-0, 5 KOs) will face Ricardo Medina (1-4) of San Antonio in the TV opener.