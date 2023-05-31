Floyd Mayweather Next Fight Undercard Details

When is Floyd Mayweather next fight? His return to the ring happens on Sunday, June 11 in an exhibition showdown against professional fighter John Gotti III, the grandson of famous mobster John Gotti, features a collection of undercard talent.

The production is titled “LAST NAMES MATTER.” It be available through Zeus Network Pay-Per-View on Sunday, June 11, from FLA Live Arena in Sunrise, Florida, overseen by director and producer Deon Taylor. There will be fight week activities at The Fontainebleau Miami Beach, the official Fight Week home of Mayweather vs. Gotti.

In the co-featured, eight-round exhibition, film and fighting star Ulysess “The Monster” Diaz will battle UK-based fighter Khalas “BabaYaga” Karim in the sequel to their February clash.

Miami-based cruiserweight Ulysses Diaz, born in Cuba, didn’t start fighting pro until he was 35 years. Diaz grew up with accomplished rapper and singer Pitbull and worked as his head of security.

Now aged 42, he holds a 14-1, 13 KOs record, and is producing in bareknuckle boxing, where he broke the record for the World's Fastest Combat Sports KO, according to the Guinness World Records. Diaz felled Donelei Benedetto in three seconds.

Also, Diaz is engaged to WWE Diva Dana Brooke.

Here is material from a promotional release touting elements on Floyd Mayweather next fight:

Popular “Wicked n’ Bad” light heavyweight champion and boxing prodigy Khalas Karim currently resides in the UK and is originally from Morocco via Denmark. Karim asserted himself as a force by going toe-to-toe with the formidable Diaz in their first clash, an exhibition slugfest for the ages.

Despite the size and experience disadvantages, Karim showed refined technique against Diaz and was surging as the fight progressed.

Jarrell Big Baby Miller Added To Floyd Mayweather Next Fight Undercard

In another high-profile four-round exhibition, world-class heavyweight Jarrell “Big Baby” Miller will take on popular Vegas-based undefeated heavyweight Antonio Zepeda.

The undefeated Jarrell Miller was born and raised in Brooklyn, New York, home to his idols and former greats Mike Tyson and Riddick Bowe.

An outspoken and entertaining slugger, Miller began boxing at the age of 16 and went 10-1 as an amateur. Now 34-years-old, the 6’ 4” Miller currently holds a professional record of 26-0-1, with 22 KOs and was last seen knocking out former champion Lucas Browne in six rounds in March of this year.

Still considered a dangerous heavyweight, Miller is closing in on a career-defining fight against one of the current stars of the big man’s division.

An “against the odds” story of perseverance, Antonio Zepeda was raised in Phoenix group homes after his father, who was serving a life sentence for murder, died in prison in 2014, and his mother, who struggled and was on the streets, died a year earlier. He will look to continue momentum before the Floyd Mayweather next fight.

The 6-foot-6, 270-pound Zepeda was a Phoenix Camelback High School All-Arizona football defensive end. He began his boxing training less than a year after his dreams of an NFL career ended at UNLV in 2017, when he suffered a broken tibia, torn MCL and meniscus.

The 28-year-old Zepeda is currently 6-0, 6 KOs as a boxer and a 2-0, 2 KOs in MMA. Now residing in Las Vegas, Zepeda’s fighting style has drawn comparisons, stylistically, to former Polish heavyweight Andrew Golota.

Hector Lombard Will Be In Action

Also scheduled for action before Floyd Mayweather next fight is a four-round bareknuckle boxing match between MMA star Hector Lombard and Eric Turner.

Héctor Lombard is a Cuban and Australian professional mixed martial artist, bodybuilder, and former Olympic judoka who competes in the Light Heavyweight division of Eagle FC.

Lombard is best known for his tenure in the Ultimate Fighting Championship and has also fought in Deep, Pride, and Bellator where he was the inaugural Bellator Middleweight Champion. Born in Cuba Lombard represented his home nation at the 2000 Sydney Olympics in Judo.

In another four-round exhibition bout, J'Hon Ingram will battle Ryan “Stone” Allen.

Light welterweight prospect J’Hon Ingram (3-0, 3 KOs) has been touted as “The Next Floyd Mayweather,” by Mayweather himself. The undefeated Las Vegas resident had a short amateur career of just 12 bouts, as his impressive style was already better suited to the professional ranks.

Originally from Winston-Salem, North Carolina, Ingram was first introduced to Mayweather when the Hall of Famer was looking for a sparring partner for an upcoming exhibition fight.

The first sparring session with Mayweather proved life changing for Ingram and gave him experiences money can't buy. The 22-year-old Ingram most recently saw viral success online for knocking out world champion Rolando ‘Rolly’ Romero in a sparring video (see below):

The 30-year-old Ryan Allen (10-6-1, 5 KOs) currently resides in Las Vegas, but originally hails from Jackson, Michigan. A seven-year professional, Allen has faced a list of top contenders, including current world champion Robeisy Ramirez and has never been stopped.

The deceptively capable Allen has never lost to a fighter with more than one loss on this record.

To open the action before the Floyd Mayweather next fight, Kamari “KB3” Burnside will fight three exhibition rounds against Brendan Jackson.

A Las Vegas resident, Burnside is a promising amateur boxer and sparring partner for fellow boxing prospect Nico Ali Walsh at Top Rank Gym. A Floyd Mayweather protegee, the 6’ Burnside was formerly a basketball standout guard at Desert Oasis High School in Las Vegas where he was named the Las Vegas League Defensive Player-of-the- Year.

In addition to Mayweather’s exhibition, the event will feature performances from superstar recording artist Ozuna and more. Ozuna has won multiple Latin Grammy Awards and Billboard Music Awards, in addition to his 2018 collaboration with DJ Snake, Cardi B and Selena Gomez on “Taki Taki” that went quadruple platinum.

The event is dedicated to the loving memory of Marikit “Kitchie” Laurico, Mayweather’s longtime assistant who passed away suddenly in April.