Down & Dirty Boxing Series Hits Melrose, Mass. on Friday, Oct. 29

SALEM, Mass. (October 20, 2021) — The second installment of “Down & Dirty,” the only ongoing professional boxing series in New England, will be Friday night, October 29th, at Melrose Memorial Hall in Melrose, Massachusetts.

“Down & Dirty,” presented by Reyes Boxing, will be headlined by an 8-round main event between Jeovanis “Meque” Barraza (22-1, 15 KOs) and Jorge “Tomatito” Martin Garcia (13-7-1, 6 KOs) for the vacant ABF Continental Americas Super Welterweight Championship.

All the action will be streamed live and exclusively on pay-per-view at ThrowdownSports.com, starting at 6:30 p.m. ET /3:30 p.m. PT, for $29.95.

“We have a great, young pool of talent, placed in challenging fights on this show,” said Michael Reyes, the head of Reyes Boxing.

“We’re spreading the word about our ‘Down & Dirty’ series going on in New England,” Reyes continued. “This is our first show in Massachusetts, and we are so energized to keep building momentum. Our 2022 plan is to have series shows in all six New England states. We have some established fighters preparing to advance to the next level of competition, as well as young local fighters gaining invaluable experience.”

Featured pugilist Barraza (pictured below) is the reigning Colombian welterweight champion.

He’s lost once, to Gabriel Maestre, an Olympian who holds the WBA interim welterweight crown, two years ago. This will mark Barraza’s first fight outside of his native Colombia.

Garcia, a shifty southpaw, will be fighting outside of his native Argentina for the first time as a prizefighter.

Promising Boston lightweight Jonathan de Pina (5-1, 3 KOs; pictured below) meets Gonzalo Carlos Dallera (9-14, 7 KOs) in the 6-round co-featured event for the vacant ABF Mid-Atlantic Lightweight Championship.

ABF Atlantic Middleweight Champion Anthony “Big Daddy” Hines, fighting out of nearby Dorchester, will take on challenger Fidel Monterrosa Munoz, a former Colombian light heavyweight champion, in an 8-round fight.

Also fighting on the undercard, all in 4-rounders, are Lynn, Mass. heavyweight Dennis Ventura (4-0, 3 KOs) vs. Vercell Webster of Mississippi; New York super lightweight Brandon Idrogo (4-1, 4 KOs) vs. Virginian Stacey Anderson; New London, CT lightweight prospect Alejandro “El Abusador” Paolino (4-0, 4 KOs) vs. Italian-born, Argentina resident Christian “El Nija” Danilo Guido; Providence, Rhode Island heavyweight Sean Bey (2-0, 2 KOs) vs. debuting Brandon Grundy of Utah; and Dracut, MA lightweight Gabriel Morales (2-0, 1 KO) vs. TBA. Click here to order the event.

Michael Woods, of RING and NY FIGHTS, will call the action from ringside, alongside special guest analysts.

Card is subject to change.

Tickets are priced at $75.00 (General Admission), $90.00 (Reserved), $125.00 (Ringside) and $250.00 VIP (dedicated server on stage) and available directly from any of the participating boxers on this show.

Doors open at 6 p.m. ET, first bout at 6:30 p.m. ET.