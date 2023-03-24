Caleb Plant Guarantee: I’m Getting My Hand Raised

Connect with us

He looks like he believes it, in most all of his heart. Caleb Plant comes off as quite certain of himself when he asserts, as he did during the Thursday presser to hype #BenavidezPlant (or, #PlantBenavidez, if you root that way…), that, “The fans are going to see me get my hand raised. That’s what I’m guaranteeing.”

The Tennessee native gave us some of those Manson lamps…

Caleb Plant has eyes which give hints into what he's dealt with in his life. Heavy, dark stuff..and he's still here, and not only here, but kickin' ass. Will he continue the trend Saturday vs David Benavidez? Watch on PPV.com (Esther Lin photos)

…but at times he looked like weight cut and the stakes up for grabs come Saturday in Vegas, topping a Showtime PPV with PBC, which I will watch on PPV.com, were not bothering him even half a stitch.

You saw that Benavidez aka The Mexican Monster, has been putting out a promise of his own.

Here are some more nuggets from the mouth of Plant:

“I appreciate everyone showing up today. We’re gonna put on a big fight Saturday. That’s what boxing needs and what the sport is all about.

“I’ve worked extremely hard for this fight. I don’t care if he’s already on weight. That’s what you’re supposed to do. Welcome to the club.

“You got your newfound muscles that you’ve been showing off all week. Welcome to the club. I don’t need the right opponent in front of me to start working hard. I’ve been this disciplined and I’ve walked the straight line. I’ve been doing it since I was a little kid.

Watch Benavidez vs Plant on PPV.com

This superfight for the hardcores can be screened on PPV.com

“You have a real one in front of you on Saturday. I’m no blown up middleweight, I’m the real deal. You’re gonna see.”

“I feel I’m the better boxer, I have the better IQ and I have more experience. I have the better pedigree and it’s gonna show on Saturday night.

“I’m one of the best in the world at what I do. We’ve yet to see if he can perform at this level, but we’re gonna find out on Saturday.

“David is a good fighter, and he knows I’m a good fighter too. I’m not interested in fighting bums. I want to fight good fighters for the fans and for my legacy.

“The winner of this fight is right there at the top. Canelo has that spot right now and I’m super motivated for this fight so that I can eventually right that wrong. First, I’m gonna handle business on Saturday night.”

