How to Watch Beterbiev vs Smith: You Won’t Want To Miss It

It’s a huge world title fight on Saturday night from Quebec, Canada, with three light heavyweight `belts all up for grabs and a future chance to unify the division.

We’ve got all the news on how to watch Beterbiev vs Smith, from the Centre Videotron, as the defending champion returns from nearly a year out of action.

You’ll certainly want to watch Beterbiev vs Smith as it promises to be an absolute banger between two big hitters.

How To Watch Beterbiev vs Smith USA: Channel, Streaming and more

Top Rank, who represent Beterbiev, won the purse bid by a measly $15,000 from Eddie Hearn and Matchroom Boxing.

That means that in the US fans can watch Beterbiev vs Smith on ESPN, ESPN Deportes and ESPN +, which fans have to subscribe to, with subscriptions starting at $10.99 a month.

The undercard is exclusive to ESPN + as well and kicks off at 5:30 pm ET / 2:30 pm. PT.

The main feature fights are expected to start at 10 pm ET.

Watch Beterbiev vs Smith USA Stream

You can stream Beterbiev vs Smith via the ESPN+ app. You don’t need to be an existing TV subscriber to ESPN. You can download the app for PC, Apple, Android, Fire TV, Roku and many others.

You can also watch Beterbiev vs Smith on Hulu’s Live TV package. You can watch Hulu via your Apple, Android, Firestick, Roku devices or games consoles.

How To Watch Beterbiev vs Smith Canada: Channel, Streaming and more

The fight is being held in Canada, where Beterbiev lives, and viewers can watch Beterbiev vs Smith online.

According to local promoters, Eye of the Tiger, who are co-hosting the event with Top Rank, those in Canada can watch on Punching Grace.

Head to the website, it’s a pay-per-view event with members paying CA$57 and non-members paying CA$59.99 to watch Beterbiev vs Smith and the undercard, which starts at 5.30 pm ET.

How To Watch Beterbiev vs Smith UK: Channel, Streaming and more

UK fight fans will be used to watching Smith on DAZN but Eddie Hearn only just missed out on the purse bid.

That means that the former super middleweight world champion’s latest fight will be available on Sky Sports.

The fight is available on Sky Main Event and Sky Arena, with the show starting at 1 am, although the main events won’t be until 3 am on Sunday morning.

Watch Beterbiev vs Smith UK Stream

You can stream Beterbiev vs Smith on NowTV by buying a day or month membership, starting at £11.99 for 24 hour access to all Sky Sports channels.

Sky Sports subscribers can also watch Beterbiev vs Smith on the Sky Go App. This is free is you’re already a Sky Sports TV customer. It’s available for Apple, Android, Firestick, Roku and game consoles.

It’s sure to be an epic night in Quebec and fight fans across the world will want to tune in to watch Beterbiev vs Smith.