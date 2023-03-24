David Benavidez Promise: Break Jaw of Caleb Plant By Round 6

How's this for specificity? “I’m gonna break Caleb’s jaw on Saturday night, by the sixth round,” said 26 year old David Benavidez at the Thursday press conference at MGM in Las Vegas to hype the Saturday rumble with the Tennessee native, a clash of two top tier 168s.

I didn't check whether anyone is offering a prop bet–it would seem a lil crude, even for these ouevres–on Benavidez (26-0, 23 KOs) making good on that promise. But yeah, the stakes are high, expectations are high that this bout will pay off, in the action department.

The press conference also featured undercarders Jesus Ramos and Joey Spencer, who meet in the co-main event, lightweight contenders Chris “Primetime” Colbert and Jose “Rayo” Valenzuela, and welterweight contenders Cody Crowley and Abel Ramos, who duel in the pay-per-view TV opener at 9 p.m. ET/6 p.m. PT.

I will watch on this platform, and will be chatting with Abe Gonzalez in the PPV.com Chat Room for the whole card,

Here are some other quotables from “The Mexican Monster” Benavídez two days before the SHOWTIME PPV this Saturday, March 25, presented by Premier Boxing Champions.

DAVID BENAVIDEZ

“I’ve been working extremely hard and I’m super ready. All the talk is done. I see Caleb has been doing that grave digging gesture, but he’s digging his own grave. We’re gonna see what that chin is like on Saturday.

“We worked so hard. I’m definitely the harder puncher. I’ve had this power. I’ve just tweaked it and now I’m even stronger. This is a boxer versus a pressure fighter. We’re coming out on top.

“Every time he fights a real true super middleweight, he gets hurt. He’s gonna be in there with the hardest hitting and most accurate fighter in the weight class. We’re gonna see what’s up.

“I gave him all of my attention. Back in the day I hit hard, but I didn’t really train that hard. Now that I’ve really prepared myself, I’m really dangerous and he should be worried. He definitely gave me the extra motivation because I really don’t like this guy and I want to shut him up. I’m definitely going to be pushing for the knockout every single round.

“Caleb is a good boxer with speed who moves around well. I’ve hurt everyone I’ve gotten in the ring with, and I can’t say the same for him. I guarantee I’m gonna hurt him.

“I just told him I was going to break his jaw. You know how it goes between me and Caleb Plant. I really don’t like that guy at all…This is definitely the grudge match that everybody wants to see.

“Caleb Plant doesn’t like me and I don’t like him, but it’s a classic fight between a really good boxer and a really good puncher. He’s going to be running all night and it’s going to be a cat and mouse game for me. I definitely have to be on my p’s and q’s.

“The winner is right there in position to fight for all the belts. But I’m not worried about anything else except this fight. I have to win this fight before I can get where I want to go.”