Will T-Mobile Be Sold Out For Gervonta Davis Ryan Garcia?

Jim Boone knows about tickets, they are his business. The re-seller checked in with NYFIGHTS, and gave us a sense of how business is going for the Gervonta Davis Ryan Garcia card at T-Mobile in Las Vegas.

The place is configured for 20,000 butts, Boone told me. “It’s huge. Very strong, gate has to be north of $15 million. PBC and Golden Boy did a slam dunk promotion. Tons of NFL players coming out for Tank.”

OK, so this thing going to sell out, or naw?

“Yes,” Boone said, “it will sell out. The demand is off the charts.”

Yes, Boone said, you can still track him down and get a seat or two. “The store is definitely open,” he said. “$650 and up, and lowers $1500 and up.”