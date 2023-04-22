Connect with us

Will T-Mobile Be Sold Out For Gervonta Davis Ryan Garcia?

Japan UK Where To Watch Worldwide

Published

1 hour ago

on

Will T-Mobile Be Sold Out For Gervonta Davis Ryan Garcia?

Jim Boone knows about tickets, they are his business. The re-seller checked in with NYFIGHTS, and gave us a sense of how business is going for the Gervonta Davis Ryan Garcia card at T-Mobile in Las Vegas.

The place is configured for 20,000 butts, Boone told me. “It’s huge. Very strong, gate has to be north of $15 million. PBC and Golden Boy did a slam dunk promotion. Tons of NFL players coming out for Tank.”

OK, so this thing going to sell out, or naw?

“Yes,” Boone said, “it will sell out. The demand is off the charts.”

Yes, Boone said, you can still track him down and get a seat or two. “The store is definitely open,” he said. “$650 and up, and lowers $1500 and up.”

Editor/publisher Michael Woods got addicted to boxing in 1990, when Buster Douglas shocked the world with his demolition of the thought to be impregnable Mike Tyson. The Brooklyn-based journalist Woods has covered the sport since then, for ESPN The Magazine, ESPN.com, ESPN New York, RING, and he was editor of TheSweetScience.com from 2007-2015. Woods is also an accomplished blow by blow and color man, having done work for Top Rank, DiBella Entertainment, EPIX, and for Facebook Fightnight Live since 2017. He now does work for PROBOX TV, the first truly global boxing network.

