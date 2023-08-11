Where To Watch

Will T-Mobile Be Sold Out For Gervonta Davis Ryan Garcia?

Caleb Plant Guarantee: I'm Getting My Hand Raised

Canelo vs GGG 3 streaming: Where to watch Canelo vs GGG live online or on TV?

PBC Scraps Run TONIGHT On FS1

ESPN Has Mike Tyson Fest on Saturday

Dan Rafael Is No Longer With ESPN, Contract Is Not Renewed

Terence Crawford's Thoughts On Coronavirus Making the Rounds

ALERT! Gleason's Gym Offering Self Defense Classes In Wake of Rise In Anti-Semitic Attacks

Where and When To Watch: Harrison-Charlo Rematch, Jacobs vs. Chavez Jr, More

Published

10 mins ago

on

Navarrete vs Valdez Fight Card Predictions
Photos by Mikey Williams/Top Rank

The Navarrete vs Valdez fight card is one day away, and featured hitters Emanuel Navarrete (37-1, 31 KOs) and Oscar Valdez (31-1, 23 KOs) are readying for an all-Mexican duel which has hardcores pretty stoked.

Navarrete has the WBO junior lightweight and former two-division world champion Valdez looks to violently wrest that from him on Saturday, August 12, at Desert Diamond Arena in Glendale, Arizona.

Erik Morales, Emanuel Navarrete, Oscar Valdez and Marco Antonio Barrera

Erik Morales, Emanuel Navarrete, Oscar Valdez and Marco Antonio Barrera (l to r) in Mikey Williams photo for Top Rank

Navarrete weighed 130, while Valdez scaled in at 129.8 at the Friday weigh in.

Navarrete vs Valdez fight card weights

Emiliano Vargas On Navarrete vs Valdez Fight Card Undercard

We scanned Twitter, excuse us, X, to see how social media folks are thinking this Top Rank/ESPN headline clash goes down:

Check out these Navarrete vs Valdez fight card predictions from X

For the record, Valdez' lone loss came against Shakur Stevenson, on 4-30-22. NYFights had coverage.

In the 10-round junior welterweight co-feature, rising contender Lindolfo Delgado (17-0, 13 KOs) will square off against Jair Valtierra (16-2, 8 KOs).

U.S. Olympic Silver Medalist Richard Torrez Jr. (5-0, 5 KOs) will open the televised triple-header in a 6-rounds or fewer heavyweight fight against Willie Jake Jr. (11-3-2, 3 KOs).

Navarrete-Valdez, Delgado-Valtierra, and Torrez-Jake will screen on ESPN, ESPN Deportes and ESPN+ at 10 p.m. ET/7 p.m. PT.

Navarrete vs Valdez Fight Card Streaming Info

Vargas and Alvarado

Vargas and Alvarado at Friday weigh in. Photo by Mikey Williams for Top Rank

The ESPN+-streamed Navarrete vs Valdez undercard (8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT) will feature lightweight Emiliano Fernando Vargas and heavyweight Antonio “El Gigante” Mireles.

Vargas (5-0, 6 KOs) will meet Mexico's Jorge Luis Marquez Alvarado (3-5-1 2 KOs) in a four-rounder. Mireles will meet Ohio's Dajuan Calloway (7-2, 7 KOs) in a six-rounder.

In a six-round middleweight tussle, two Phoenix, Arizona athletes, Sergio Rodriguez (7-0-1, 6 KOs) and Eduardo Ayala (9-3-1, 3 KOs) will do battle.

Junior welterweight Ricardo Ruvalcaba (9-0-1, 8 KOs) will rumble in a six-rounder against Adrian Orban (6-3, 4 KOs) on the Navarrete vs Valdez fight card undercard.

Navarrete and Valdez were joined at the Thursday presser by Maxi-legends Marco Antonio Barrera and Erik Morales. They will present the winner of Navarrete-Valdez with a jacket made by Tijuana-born fashion designer Kiko Baez.

