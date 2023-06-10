Shu Shu Carrington To 8-0 (4 KOs) on Teofimo/Taylor Undercard

Shu Shu Carrington brought a 7-0 record to the ring in the second bout of the evening at the Madison Square Garden Theater in Manhattan, against Luis Porozo from Ecuador in a featherweight clash set for 8 or fewer. Shu Shu saved powder and upped the ferocity in the eighth, when he secured a stoppage after dealing with a tricky vet for seven previous rounds.

The end came at 2:17.

In the first, we saw Shu Shu Carrington moving smartly, seeing what Porous had to offer. The Brooklyner started pumping a jab, and then went into combos. He had a bunch of rooters onsite, cheering his efforts.

Carrington is skilled, in that he will hold his ground in tight, block or deflect shots, then counter.

In the second, we saw feints from the winner, and he looked to be comfortable, in control. They stood center ring and worked angles to finish the session.

Shu Shu Carrington Steps It Up

In the third, Shu Shu Carrington delivered the crisper launches. He went low, then high, and looked to find a home for the uppercut. His foe is crafty, he was cool under fire.

In the fourth, more interior work from both. Then the winner ramped up, and started ripping harder. Porozo got a bit frustrated, and the pressure intensified. The BK guy went to the body, and scored with lefts, and Porozo looked to clinch more. Porous tightened up the D some in the fifth.

In the sixth, Shu Shu landed a double jab. It looked like maybe he wanted to give himself a bit more room to work. He might have throttled down, to save energy, for a next-round push?

Shu Shu Carrington stayed focused, and didn’t push too hard to find what wasn’t there in round 7. His foe wasn’t opening up, he wanted to survive more so than win rounds, it looked like. Didn't happen…Shu Shu pressed and the ref stepped in, in round 8.

The stoppage surprised most in the building, it looked premature, possibly.

Knyba Gets W In Heavyweight Faceoff

Pole Damian Knyba met Helaman Olguin from Mexico in a heavyweight scrap underneath the Teofimo Lopez-Josh Taylor main event at the Madison Square Garden Theater. He had to work the whole time, as the Mexican hung tough despite being of a lesser talent grade.

After 8, the scores were 79-73, times three, for Knyba, who had a decent band of rooters present to see him.

In the second, Damian started bombing. He stayed cautious, seeing the lefty Olguin looking to counter. In the third, the Pole saw the quite portly Olguin tiring. But he hung tough, and in fact made Knyba uncomfortable with his continuing presence.

Olguin Gets Points For Toughness

Olguin stayed up despite eating hard leather in the fourth. He took hits to the head and body, and kept plugging. In the fifth, we saw Olguin looking top be first, some. Then he got backed up. But he still kept pressing. A few rights to his gut slowed him some, but he hung in. Then Olguin got caught in a corner, and was he getting stopped? The ref looked hard, while his corner yelled, “Move!”

In the sixth, Knyba pecked away. Olguin stayed in his face. He got whacked for his efforts, but he was still alive. He stayed that way in round seven and eight, earning his whole check and giving Knyba solid experience.