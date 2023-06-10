Henry Lebron, Omar Rosario Get Wins at MSG Theater

Henry Lebron battled Carlos Ramos to kick off the Top Rank action at the MSG Theater Saturday early evening, in NYC. The scrap went the ten round distance, with Lebron taking a UD (97-91, 98-90, 98-90) after scoring two knockdowns.

This bout started the 7 bout card topped by a Josh Taylor-Teofimo Lopez 140 pound showdown, with Taylors’ WBO title up for grabs.

This tango of lefties saw similarly skilled combatants duke it out. Ramos, in from Spain, looked to snap the jab, and sneak in an odd hook.

Lebron and Ramos Sort It Out

As rounds progressed, we wondered if Lebron, the WBO Latino champ at 130, would pull away, show himself to be of a higher class. He didn’t really noticeably do so, but in subtle ways, he did. His foot movement and placement allowed him to edge out close rounds, to my eye.

In round seven, Ramos got extra time when he got whacked low. He then edged forward, upped his intensity of attack. Lebron held him off, held his ground, but this fight wasn’t featuring one combatant pulling away.

Then, in round 8, down went Ramos. He got up, moved some to get his bearings, and Lebron looked to press. Ramos' legs got stronger and he made it to the end of the round. In the ninth, Lebron again ramped up, looking to get his 11th stoppage. Didn't happen…Ramos hit the deck again, but time ran out, he heard the final bell.

Rosario-Rivera An All Puerto Rican Clash in Manhattan

Omar Rosario took on Jan Carlos Rivera, in a battle of Caguas and Vieques.

It was a tight one, this junior welter clash. The crowd didn't know who would have their hand raised as the cards got tallied. Caguas got the victory.

The Robson Conceico-Nicolas Polanco junior lightweight bout ended weird. An accidental clash of heads hurt Polanco. He went down and the ref wondered if he should pull the plug. The doc talked to Polanco and he said he could go on. But then he complained more of the effects and so a halt was called for. The scrap is a No Decision.

Here is what the guy sitting next to me thought of the ending: