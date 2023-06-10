New York

Henry Lebron, Omar Rosario Get Wins at MSG Theater

New York

Shu Shu Carrington To 8-0 (4 KOs) on Teofimo/Taylor Undercard

New York

Navarrete v Valdez Set

New York

Meet the Ref, Ricky Gonzalez

New York

Teddy Atlas Seeking Federal Commission For US Pro Boxing

New York

Charles Conwell Management Move

New York

Rockin Fights 44 Saturday on Long Island

New York

Canelo Way Off Peak? Malignaggi Speaks

New York

Amanda Serrano vs Heather Hardy 2 on Aug. 5

New York

Andre Rozier Explains Decision To Work With Ex Con Middleweight

New York

Henry Lebron, Omar Rosario Get Wins at MSG Theater

Published

3 hours ago

on

Henry Lebron, Omar Rosario Get Wins at MSG Theater

Henry Lebron battled Carlos Ramos to kick off the Top Rank action at the MSG Theater Saturday early evening, in NYC. The scrap went the ten round distance, with Lebron taking a UD (97-91, 98-90, 98-90) after scoring two knockdowns.

This bout started the 7 bout card topped by a Josh Taylor-Teofimo Lopez 140 pound showdown, with Taylors’ WBO title up for grabs.

This tango of lefties saw similarly skilled combatants duke it out. Ramos, in from Spain, looked to snap the jab, and sneak in an odd hook.

Henry Lebron stayed undefeated

Lebron and Ramos Sort It Out

As rounds progressed, we wondered if Lebron, the WBO Latino champ at 130, would pull away, show himself to be of a higher class. He didn’t really noticeably do so, but in subtle ways, he did. His foot movement and placement allowed him to edge out close rounds, to my eye.

In round seven, Ramos got extra time when he got whacked low. He then edged forward, upped his intensity of attack. Lebron held him off, held his ground, but this fight wasn’t featuring one combatant pulling away.

Then, in round 8, down went Ramos. He got up, moved some to get his bearings, and Lebron looked to press. Ramos' legs got stronger and he made it to the end of the round. In the ninth, Lebron again ramped up, looking to get his 11th stoppage. Didn't happen…Ramos hit the deck again, but time ran out, he heard the final bell.

Rosario-Rivera An All Puerto Rican Clash in Manhattan

Omar Rosario took on Jan Carlos Rivera, in a battle of Caguas and Vieques.

Omar Rosario went to 11-0 on June 10 in NYC

Omar Rosario vs. Jan Carlos Rivera, Rosario won by decision. His record goes to 11-0, while Rivera dips to 8-2

It was a tight one, this junior welter clash. The crowd didn't know who would have their hand raised as the cards got tallied. Caguas got the victory.

The Robson Conceico-Nicolas Polanco  junior lightweight bout ended weird. An accidental clash of heads hurt Polanco. He went down and the ref wondered if he should pull the plug. The doc talked to Polanco and he said he could go on. But then he complained more of the effects and so a halt was called for. The scrap is a No Decision.

Here is what the guy sitting next to me thought of the ending:

Related Topics:

Founder/editor Michael Woods got addicted to boxing in 1990, when Buster Douglas shocked the world with his demolition of the then-impregnable Mike Tyson. The Brooklyn-based journalist has covered the sport since for ESPN The Magazine, ESPN.com, Bad Left Hook and RING. His journalism career started with NY Newsday in 1999. Michael Woods is also an accomplished blow by blow and color man, having done work for Top Rank, DiBella Entertainment, EPIX, and for Facebook Fightnight Live, since 2017.

Continue Reading