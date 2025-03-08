Khiry Todd Was So Over Boxing, But He’s Back, Fights TONIGHT

The business of boxing, not the in-the-ring rumbling, had Khiry Todd so over it, he was ready to give up the dream.

The 32 year old Lynn, Mass native, who resides in Lynn, debuted as a pro in 2016. He won seven in a row, took an L in 2018, and has won his last four, Nope, he hasn’t been very busy.

Khiry Todd didn’t fight in 2020, once in 2021 and in fact hasn’t gloved up since 8-7-21, when he beat Isaias Gonzalez in Springfield, Mass.

“I’ve been frustrated with the scene in the New England region, I’m a talented fighter, there’s no reason why I shouldn’t be on local cards,” Todd said to NYF. “I’m a ticket seller as well, sometimes when you speak up, know your worth, it can ruffle feathers, maybe that’s why I’m not placed on local cards. But, that’s boxing.”

Khiry Todd Fighting For Kids As Well As Self

He has two kids, a boy and a girl, and the lack of activity as he worked on his fighting dream wasn’t suiting him right. He did indeed decide to chuck it…but the bug stayed inside him.

A meeting with the trainer to pound for pound ace Gervonta Davis got him back in a fighting frame of mind.

Khiry Todd was in the DC area, met Calvin Ford, and didn’t tell him he boxed. Ford found out, and discussions ensued. Todd went to the Baltimore area for work with Ford, but the coach told him to get leaner. He did, and came back, worked for Ford and those guys for a month.

“It’s one of the best experiences I had,” Todd recalls. Now, the fight that he was supposed to have fell through. But now Todd looks ahead, to the slot on the Reyes Boxing Promotions Danvers, Ma. show on Friday, Oct 27. That is TONIGHT, in Massachusetts, boxing home to Rocky Marciano, Marvin Hagler and Micky Ward.

Khiry Todd Is All About Lynn

Todd is a Lynn guy, it’s clear. He grew up on the east side of Lynn, went to Lynn English. His parents are from Lynn, and check this out: mom and dad both are one of 15 children.

“I love Lynn,” says Khiry Todd. “As far as boxing, it’s not big. But Lynn is great.”

On Friday, Todd says viewers at the show can expect he’ll be in a good scrap, with a veteran who’s been in with world class talents. “I think it’s a good fight back,” says Todd. “Shout out to everyone that’s supported me. Shout out to The City. I represent The City!”