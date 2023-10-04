Micky Ward & Paulie Malignaggi On New Boxing Reality Show

Micky Ward is involved, this looks interesting. A new reality TV show titled “The CallOut.” Paulie Malignaggi and Micky Ward are captains—going to assume we aren’t going to see them on collision course in a captains clash.

The boxing-based series concept comes from Jarrod Tillinghast, a former professional boxer and owner of Legendary Boxing gym in North Providence.

Here is info from a release:

Reality-TV Series Launches this Sunday in Rhode Island

Hector Camacho, Jr. vs. Freddy Curiel Rematch Headlines Event

Team Captains “Irish” Micky Ward &

Paulie “Magic Man” Malignaggi

PROVIDENCE, RI (October 4, 2023) – “The CallOut” reality television series kicks-off this Sunday at the West Warwick Civic Center in Warwick, Rhode Island, featuring 10 boxing exhibition matches, headlined by a rematch between Hector “Macho” Camacho, Jr., and “Furious” Freddy Curiel, to resolve disputes through the power of boxing.

The 10 exhibition matches on the “Punching for Peace” card will be taped live and incorporated into episodes for “The CallOut” reality TV series, in addition to footage and interviews of the participants leading up to this Sunday’s matches.

Camacho (59-7-1, 33 KOs) defeated Curiel (19-8-2, 8 KOs), who starred in the second season of The Contender television reality series, by way of a 10-round unanimous decision 24 years ago at Trump Hotel Casino in Atlantic City, New Jersey.

In an effort to settle their score, Curiel issued a challenge to Camcho, who quickly accepted. Camacho vs. Curiel is the six-round (90-second rounds) main event.

Micky Ward To Be A Captain

“I’m promoting ‘The CallOut’ because I’ve witnessed the division in our world and I believe it’s time to bring people together through the power of boxing,” said Tillinghast, ‘The CallOut’ CEO and founder.

“Through this show, my hope is to unite the biggest names in boxing and celebrities to get people’s attention, which will definitely peak interest in showing the world that, even in the most divisive times, we can come together to resolve disputes and inspire positive change. ‘The CallOut’ is more than just a reality boxing series; it’s a movement towards unity and understanding.”

“The CallOut” powerhouse team combines a unique blend of boxing legends, celebrities ,and industry experts. Micky Ward is sure to be a fan fave.

Team captains are “Irish” Micky Ward, a participant in three consensus Fights of the Year, and two-division World Champion Paulie “Magic Man” Malignaggi.

Three-division World Champion Iran “The Blade” Barkley, 2004 USA Olympian Jason “Big Six’ Estrada, and world title challenger John “Iceman” Scully are other retired boxers critically involved in “The CallOut.”

The star-studded lineup for “The CallOut” also includes Ray J (Executive Producer), The King of Reality TV; “Flawless Real Talk” Scott Ross (Music Director), and Damon Feldman (Executive Advisor), “Celebrity Boxing”.

Below are the 10 scheduled exhibition fights:

__________________________________________________________________

THE CALLOUTS

MAIN EVENT – 6 ROUNDS (90-second rounds)

Hector “Macho” Camacho, Jr. , New York, NY vs. “Furious” Freddy Curiel, Patterson, NJ

(Dispute: Curiel called out Camacho to avenge loss in 1998)

CO-FEATURE – 3 Rounds (2-minute rounds)

“Hard” Rock Paint (Fall River, MA) vs. “Dynamite” Delon Jones (Providence, RI)

(Dispute: Bragging Rights)

3 ROUNDS (2-minute rounds)

Jamour “The Truth” Edwards (Providence, RI) vs. Franco “Too Sharp” Hernandez. N. Providence, RI

(Dispute: Friendship Betrayal)

3 ROUNDS (2-minute rounds)

“Magnifico” Joseph Madeiros vs. Andre “The Blade” Gordon

(Dispute: Medeiros sold Gordon a bad car)

3 ROUNDS (90-second rounds)

“Lucky” Charm Howie vs. MG “Super Chocolate” Biah

(Dispute: Social Media Beef)

3 ROUNDS (90-second rounds)

Teddy “Quiet Storm” Zeekeh vs. Anthony “The Bull” Boyd

(Dispute: Zeekah claims Boyd’s accusation about him being dishonest about a female is false)

3 ROUNDS (90-second rounds)

“King” David “Booey” Thompson vs. Pierre “No Fear” Benson

(Dispute: Street Issues)

3 ROUNDS (90-second rounds)

David “Big” MacMillian vs. “The” Don Donovan

(Dispute: Business Deal Gone Bad)

3 ROUNDS (90- second rounds)

Eddy “Bad Intentions” Valdez vs. Eduardo “Dl Mago” Morillon

(Dispute: Poor Tattoo)

(Subject to Change)

__________________________________________________________________

Tickets are priced at $100.00 (VIP) and $50.00 (General Admission) and available to purchase online at www.eventbrite.com/o/hosted-by-the-callout-usa-70966511393.

Also available via Zelle, Venmo, Legendary Boxing gym, Jarrod Tillinghast (401.263.6600) and at the door on fight night).

Doors open at 5 p.m. ET, first match at 6 p.m. ET.