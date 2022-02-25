Connect with us

Announcements

Weights & Event Info For Kanat Islam vs. Jimmy Kelly Jr. Fight Card

Announcements

This Saturday: MARVNATION Promotions Presents BOXFEST 2

Announcements

Former Lineal & Two-Time World Heavyweight Champion Shannon Briggs Partners With The REX NFT Team

Announcements

Triller Acquires Majority Interest in Bare Knuckle Fighting Championship (BKFC)

Announcements Worldwide

Josh Taylor:There's No Defeating Me At The Hydro On Saturday

Announcements

Probellum And Lou DiBella Announce Landmark Deal

Announcements

Welterweight Standout Mark Reyes Jr. Makes Highly Anticipated Return On Undercard Of Islam vs Kelly

Announcements

Amanda Serrano Now Guiding The Career Of Nicole Ocasio

Announcements New York

Chris Colbert: He’s Going To Learn Firsthand How Dangerous I Am

Announcements

Flo Sports FightNight Live Announces Four Shows In The Next Five Weeks Beginning With February 24

Announcements

Weights & Event Info For Kanat Islam vs. Jimmy Kelly Jr. Fight Card

Published

7 hours ago

on

Islam vs. Kelly is a 10-round fight presented by ProBox Promotions for the WBO Global Middleweight Championship. The event will take place on Friday, Feb. 25 at Whitesands Events Center in Plant City, Florida. Streaming details for the event will be announced shortly.

Tickets for Islam vs. Kelly are on sale now and are priced at $60, $75, $100, $150, $200 and $250, excluding applicable services charges. Tickets are available for purchase at www.EventBrite.com or by clicking here.

About ProBox Promotions 

ProBox Promotions is a Florida-based company founded by entrepreneur Garry Jonas out of a desire to incorporate his love of boxing and business marketing to develop a revolutionary way to promote the sport. The company boasts an impressive stable of fighters that includes Erickson Lubin, Mark Reyes Jr., Jose Miguel Borrego and more.

Related Topics:
Continue Reading

Sponsors