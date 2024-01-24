How to Watch WWE Royal Rumble 2024: Live Streaming, Schedule and PPV

With one of professional wrestling's biggest events just a few days away, now is the perfect time to find out how to watch WWE Royal Rumble 2024.

Considering that some of the WWE's biggest stars will be performing live at Tropicana Field in Florida this weekend, wrestling fans should ensure that they'll have no issues tuning in when they sit down to watch WWE Royal Rumble.

We're here to lay out the WWE Royal Rumble Schedule, the best way for you to watch, along with why WWE Royal Rumble 2024 is an event that you'd be wise not to miss. So let's get right into it!

WWE Royal Rumble Schedule

The WWE Royal Rumble schedule is as follows:

Main card event start time:

8 p.m. ET

7 p.m. CST

5 p.m. PT

Be sure to understand exactly when the WWE Royal Rumble 2024 main card starts wherever you live, so that you don't have to miss a second of the action. Considering the high stakes — and high-flyers — that we can expect this WWE Royal Rumble event to showcase, this is guaranteed to be the talk of the professional wrestling world for the next few weeks; at least, among those who are watching.

In terms the events taking place at WWE Royal Rumble 2024, there are a plethora of exciting names and matchups that we can look forward to — especially because, when it comes to the Royal Rumble, we never know who may make a guest appearance!

Here are the WWE Royal Rumble 2024 Matches (starting with the event that will likely take place last):

4 Way Undisputed WWE Universal Championship: Roman Reigns (c) vs. Randy Orton vs. AJ Styles vs. LA Knight

Roman Reigns (c) vs. Randy Orton vs. AJ Styles vs. LA Knight WWE United States Championship: Logan Paul (c) vs. Kevin Owens

Logan Paul (c) vs. Kevin Owens Men’s Royal Rumble: 30 male participants will be in the ring taking part, with the winner earns a world championship match at WrestleMania 40

30 male participants will be in the ring taking part, with the winner earns a world championship match at WrestleMania 40 Women's Royal Rumble: 30 female participants will be in the ring taking part, with the winner earns a world championship match at WrestleMania 40

While we don't know every person who will be participating in the respective Royal Rumble events, if last years' Royal Rumble is any indication, it should be a star-studded show.

How to Watch WWE Royal Rumble 2024

In order to watch WWE Royal Rumble, you'll need to have a subscription to Peacock (which currently costs $5.99/month), as Royal Rumble will be exclusively live-streaming on that platform.

For Peacock subscribers, you can tune into the live event for no additional cost. Just log into your account once the main card event begins, and you’ll have access to the fights.

If you have cable and don't want to pay for Peacock, you can check to see if your cable provider offers WWE Royal Rumble 2024, then purchase it on PPV.

Why Watch WWE Royal Rumble?

Every WWE Royal Rumble event tends to be the most star-studded show in all of professional wrestling each year. And since there are so many people participating in both the men's and women's royal rumble, it is also the most unpredictable event in wrestling each year.

For that reason alone, WWE Royal Rumble 2024 should be viewed as a must-watch for all professional wrestling fans. Be sure to tune in on Saturday!