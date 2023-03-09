UFC Vegas 71: Petr Yan Vs Merab Dvalishvili Press Conference

UFC Vegas 71 press conference was very fun to watch, despite Petr Yan doesn’t speak English. His opponent Merab Dvalishvili said it was personal, and some heavy words were exchanged between the fighters. A lot of work for translators, but at least the event is hyping up.

Initially, it looked like Petr Yan Vs Merab Dvalishvili’s press conference had a very little potential. Let’s hope Merab will fulfill his promises inside the Octagon, it’s definitively going to be a fun fight to watch.

Also, about UFC Vegas 71 full fight card, there is a small update. Carlston Harris vs Abubakar Nurmagomedov is off, so Jared “Nite Train” Gooden steps in to fight the Guyana-born striker Harris instead of Khabib’s cousin.

Where To Watch UFC Vegas 71 Press Conference?

The UFC Vegas 69 press conference aired on Wednesday, March 8th, 2022. It started at noon ET (6 PM CET). You can check the highlights and the greatest moments from the UFC fight night Vegas presser on MMAJunkie’s official YouTube channel. Check this link for the whole UFC Vegas 71 press conference.

UFC Vegas 71 Press Conference Highlights

Main Event

The UFC bantamweight fight between chain wrestling expert Merab Dvalishvili and an amazing boxer with superb takedown defense Petr Yan headlines the event.

Merab Dvalishvili attacked his opponent verbally at the presser. For the Georgia-born wrestler, “it’s personal, and Yan is not a great human”.

Of course, Yan had to respond to Merab’s verbal attacks. The former UFC 135-pound division champion ripped Merab for clout-chasing with the sentence “no one is interested in him”.

Co-Main Event

Alexander Volkov didn’t talk much about his opponent Alexandr Romanov and focused on Jon Jones’ performance against Ciryl Gane. Volkov believes that the reigning defending undisputed 265-pound champ has more to show at heavyweight after title victory.

The Moldovan Sambo fighter Alexandr Romanov didn’t look happy at the presser. He says that the whole world is underestimating his striking in the match against Alexander Volkov.

Romanov is known for superb cage control and dragging the fight to the canvas, while Volkov has some of the best takedown defenses in the game. This will be a fun fight to watch.

Krylov Vs Spann Rebooked At 215

The match between Nikita Krylov and Ryan Spann was set to headline the UFC Vegas 70, but it was postponed due to Krylov’s illness, so the two participated in the presser again.

Nikita Krylov offered a detailed explanation about his illness that led to the UFC Vegas 70 cancellation at the UFC Vegas 71 press conference. On the other hand, Ryan Spann explained 215-pound catchweight bout booking against Nikita Krylov. Yes, this is the latest piece of news, the two will fight at 215, not 205, as was initially planned.

The Rest Of The UFC Vegas 71 Main Card

Ricardo Ramos is known for many entertaining spinning back elbow knockouts. Ramos revealed the secret of his legendary spinning elbow that hurt many opponents. Also, he offered a surprising strategy for the fight against Austin Lingo.

Ricardo’s number 1 strategy for the fight against Lingo will be jiu-jitsu and takedowns, not toe-to-toe fighting. His opponent Austin Lingo wants to get “in and out” after a long lay-off.

Said Nurmagomedov says he’s been ready to face top contenders for a long time. Said is coming fresh off his guillotine choke win against Saidyokub Kakhramonov, and he’s looking to extend his winning streak and attack the belt in the future. His opponent Jonathan Martinez didn’t appear at the presser.

The fight between an undefeated Brazilian striker with a score of 7-0, Vitor Petrino, and Swedish all-around fighter with superb grappling, Anton Turkalj, will kick off the UFC Vegas 71 main card.

Vitor Petrino will step inside the UFC cage for the first time. The undefeated Brazilian believes he’s a “must-watch TV” ahead of his Octagon debut. His opponent, “the pleasure man” Anton Turkalj, says Vitor Petrino is “almost as good looking as me”.

Please stay tuned to NY Fights for the latest UFC fight night news. Check here for more info about the potential UFC Vegas 71 streaming options, depending on your geolocation!