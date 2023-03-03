UFC 285 Weigh-In Results, Was Jon Jones Over Or Under 250 Pounds?

Let’s take a look at the UFC 285 weigh-in situation. A total of 28 fighters were to step on the scale, and remember – there is zero tolerance for a title fight, while 1 pound over the limit is fine for a non-title bout.

Here is the more info on the UFC 285 full fight card. You can watch the weigh-ins replay on the official UFC YouTube channel. It kicked off at noon ET (6 PM CET).

Remember, the tolerance is 1 pound for non-title combat, which means you can weigh, for example, 126 pounds for a 125-pound match, as there are no title fights on this card. Unfortunately, Mana Martinez and Geoff Neal missed weight.

The main event is official, as both Jon Jones and Ciryl Gane hit the limit. Check out our prediction piece for the main event. Also, here are predictions for the rest of the main card aside from the top match.

Half of the #UFC285 headliner is official after Ciryl Gane tipped the scale at 247.5 pounds. Full story: https://t.co/ytSqQBpXRW pic.twitter.com/PgOL2c0aNr — MMA Junkie (@MMAJunkie) March 3, 2023

Below, here's what all the athletes weighed on Friday:

Main Card (ESPN+ PPV, 10 PM ET, 4 AM CET)

UFC Heavyweight Championship (265 pounds): Jon Jones (248) vs. Ciryl Gane (247.5)

UFC Flyweight Championship (125 pounds): Valentina Shevchenko (124.5) vs. Alexa Grasso (124.5)

Welterweight (170 pounds): Geoff Neal (175)* – missed weight vs. Shavkat Rakhmonov (171)

Lightweight (155 pounds): Mateusz Gamrot (156) vs. Jalin Turner (155.5)

Middleweight (185 pounds): Jamie Pickett (186) vs. Bo Nickal (185.5)

Preliminary Card (ESPN, ESPN+, UFC on Fight Pass, 8 PM ET, 2 AM CET)

Bantamweight (135 pounds): Cody Garbrandt (136) vs. Trevin Jones (135)

Middleweight (185 pounds): Derek Brunson (185.5) vs. Dricus Du Plessis (185)

Flyweight (125 pounds): Viviane Araujo (126) vs. Amanda Ribas (126)

Middleweight (185 pounds): Julian Marquez (186) vs. Marc-André Barriault (185)

Early Prelims (ESPN+, UFC on Fight Pass, 5:30 PM ET, 11:30 PM CET)

Welterweight (170 pounds): Ian Machado Garry (171) vs. Kenan Song (171)

Bantamweight (135 pounds): Mana Martinez (137)* – missed weight vs. Cameron Saaiman (135)

Strawweight (115 pounds): Jessica Penne (116) vs. Tabatha Ricci (115.5)

Bantamweight (135 pounds): Farid Basharat (136) vs. Da'Mon Blackshear (136)

Lightweight (155 pounds): Loik Radzhabov (155.5) vs. Esteban Ribovics (156)