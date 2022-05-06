Trevor Bryan vs. Daniel DuBois Is Set For June 11 In Miami

MIAMI, FL (May 5, 2022)—When the World’s Greatest Boxing Promoter Don King puts together a fight night card, he’s all about staging a night filled with title bouts.

King has got another night of action as the legendary promoter has put together five title fights headlined by the WBA Heavyweight Championship pitting defending champion Trevor Bryan (22-0, 15 KOs) going up against the number one contender Daniel DuBois (17-1, 16 KOs) from Greenwich, London.

The action-packed evening is set for Saturday, June 11th at the Casino Miami Jai-Alai in Miami, FL in the night the promoter is billing “The Fight for Freedom and Peace”. The fight card will be on Pay-Per-View and an announcement on ticket availability will be made soon.

Bryan recently moved his training camp from Ft. Lauderdale, FL to Las Vegas, NV and had a recent visitor in former heavyweight champion Larry Holmes, who worked with the present WBA champ on his jab.

The 32-year-old Bryan will be going up against the younger DuBois, at 24-years of age.

In addition to the main event, the NABA Gold Heavyweight title fight will feature champion DaCarree Scott (7-0, 6 KOs) of Decatur, GA defending his title against another Georgia slugger in Jonathan Guidry (17-1-2, 5 KOs) from Dulac, GA. Guidry’s lone blemish came at the hands of Bryan.

Florida’s NABA Cruiserweight Champion Johnnie Langston (10-3, 4 Kos) of Sarasota, FL will defend his title against Plantation, Florida’s Isaiah Thompson (6-1-1, 5 KOs).

Tre’Sean Wiggins (13-5-3, 7 KOs), of Newburgh, NY will defend his NABA Welterweight championship against Florida’s Travis Castellon (17-4-1, 12 KOs).

Promoter Don King recently signed super lightweight contender Ryan Martin (24-2, 14 KOs) from Chattanooga, TN. Martin is managed by country music superstar Kane Brown and this will be Martin’s first fight under the leadership of Brown.

Martin will take center stage in the fifth title fight of the evening as he goes after the NABA Lightweight Championship against an opponent to be named.