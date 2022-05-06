Connect with us

Canelo Alvarez vs. Dmitry Bivol Weigh-In Results, Latest Updates & Live Stream

NYF & Friends All-Star Prediction Panel for Canelo vs. Bivol

Trevor Bryan vs. Daniel DuBois Is Set For June 11 In Miami

The Ultimate Half-Ass Gambling Guide To Canelo vs. Bivol

Two Years Of Nevada Boxing Hall of Fame Inductees To Be Announced Friday, May 6

WBC 160 Champ Jermall Charlo Defends Vs Journeyman Maciej Sulecki June 18

Jonathon Gonzalez To Defend 108-Pound Title In ProBox Tv Debut Against Mark Anthony Barriga

Artur Beterbiev-Joe Smith Jr. Light Heavyweight Title Unification Showdown Confirmed for June 18 at Hulu Theater

Gilberto Ramirez and Dominic Boesel's Media Conference Call Quotes

Olympic Gold Medalist Bakhodir Jalolov Takes On Heavyweight Prospect Jack Mulowayi In SHOBOX: THE NEW GENERATION® On June 10

Photo Credit: Ed Mulholland/Matchroom

The ceremonial weigh-in for Saul “Canelo” Alvarez (57-1-2) vs. Dmitry Bivol (19-0) took place outside of the T-Mobile arena in Las Vegas with temperatures in the upper 90’s. That certainly did not stop the thousand plus people show up in support of their guy Canelo. While the actual weigh-ins occurred ealier in the day, the fighters showed up and gave the people what they wanted to see.

The atmosphere was electric as numerous booths for merchandise, beverages and contests were in front of this big stage that was built for this specific event. It was a sea of people from all ages and they were taking in the music from the Mariachi and the aura of it all.

As always, Canelo came in with custom D&G pajamas & sneakers which has become part of his fashion statement in recent times. The undisputed middleweight champion Canelo Alvarez, who is moving up in weight to fight for the light heavyweight crown, came in at a solid 174.4. The WBA light heavyweight champion, Dmitry Bivol, tipped the scales at 174.6. Both men looked ripped and ready for tomorrow night.

Canelo vs. Bivol Start Time

  • Date: Saturday, May 7
  • Time: 8 p.m. ET / 1 a.m. BST
  • Main event ringwalks (approx): 11 p.m. ET / 4 a.m. BST

The main card is scheduled to get underway at 8 p.m. ET / 1 a.m. BST with main event ring walks scheduled for 11 p.m. ET / 4 a.m. BST (Ring walk time subject to change based on flow of the event

Canelo vs. Bivol Fight Card

  • Saul ‘Canelo' Alvarez vs. Dmitry Bivol; For Bivol's WBA light heavyweight title
  • Zhilei Zhang vs. Scott Alexander; Heavyweight
  • Montana Love vs. Gabriel Gollaz Valenzuela; Super lightweight
  • Shakhram Giyasov vs. Christian Gomez; Welterweight
  • Joselito Velazquez vs. Jose Soto; Flyweight
  • Alexis Espino vs. Aaron Silva; Middleweight
  • Marc Castro vs. Pedro Vincente Scharbaai; Lightweight
  • Elnur Abduraimov vs. Manuel Correa; Super featherweight
  • Fernando Angel Molina vs. Ricardo Valdovinos; Super lightweight

Where to watch Canelo vs. Bivol 

The card will stream live on DAZN in over 200 countries across the globe (excluding Mexico and Latin America). For those living in Argentina, Chile and Colombia, you must download the DAZN app from the Apple App Store or Android Google Play and then sign up from there, rather than via web browser. Fight fans in the U.S. and Canada can watch the fight on DAZN PPV ($59.99 for current subscribers & $79.99 for those who aren't).

Another option is PPV.com which includes a hosted, live chat in English and Spanish with multiple boxing experts. This event is available in English or Spanish audio, and the hosted, bilingual chat comes with both audio versions. The price is $79.99.

