Star Boxing returns to Long Island at Mulcahy’s in Wantagh

Star Boxing will return to Long Island, this time at the famous Mulcahy's Pub, Wantagh, in a show dubbed “Shore Wars.” Mulcahy's has hosted concerts and sporting events, including MMA, kickboxing, and wrestling; this will be their first foray into professional boxing.

The card features five well-put-together intriguing fights, including the return of Tyrone “The Jackpot” James, who continues his quest to enter the title picture. With scheduling conflicts at both Mulcahy's and Star Boxing's home venue “The Paramount” this weekend, “Shore Wars” is a rare weekday show. “We wanted to take care of the fighters, particularly Tyrone, who had a fight postponed recently,” said Joe DeGuardia, Star Boxing CEO. “Shore Wars will bring a different fan experience, with special table seating that includes service for food and drinks, as well as standing room, general admission….”

“We are very excited to have (Star) here… we are hoping to build a relationship for years to come,” said Tim Murray, Event Coordinator for Mulcahy's.

“Excited to be at Mulcahy's for the first time, it is a cool venue… it really gives it that big fight feel,” said Tony Palmieri, Vice President of Operations for Star Boxing.”This is shaping up to be a very exciting show on November 17 at Mulcahy's,” said DeGuardia.

Here is a preview of the current lineup for “Shore Wars.” As always, the card is subject to change.

The Main Event:

8-Rounds Super Welterweight Bout:

Tyrone “The Jackpot” James (12-0 9KO) vs. Omar “The Grinch” Siala (39-20 23KO)

Tyrone James will headline the card with a bout against professional opponent Omar “The Grinch” Siala. James is coming off his toughest test with a comeback win over Jimmy “Quiet Storm” Williams at Rockin' Fights in March. James was trailing on two of the three cards when he rallied to take out Williams in the fourth round.”Tyrone is on the cusp,” said Palmieri.

Many experts have predicted him to be the next star in the Star Boxing universe, but after losing two-plus years to the pandemic and injury, he needs to get his career moving to make that prediction come true. He steps in with a capable opponent who has won his last three fights and five of his last six, with four by knockout. “He always puts on a great show, every time out, he is taking on a tough opponent who has been in top talent and has veteran experience; this is part of his evolution,” Palmieri explained.

Omar “The Grinch” Siala will be making his United States debut, bringing a wealth of experience, having fought over 62 times all over Europe, with the most notable name on the resume being Chris Eubank Jr. He was knocked out in the second in that fight.”We expect a very exciting and competitive fight,” shared Palmieri.

6-Round Super Lightweight Bout:

Ryan “The Silent Assassin” O'Rourke v. Andreas “Maestro” Maier

While he is from 3,158* miles away approximately, it will feel like a “home game” for Ryan O'Rourke with the pro-Irish crowd at Mulcahy's. Fighting for the second time in the United States, his last outing was a whitewash victory over Faycal Rezkallah. O'Rourke looks for another masterful performance against former prospect Andreas “Maestro” Maier.

Maier once stood undefeated at 7-0 with five knockouts. He was a touted prospect whose career hit the proverbial wall, losing six of his last seven, with three being by knockout. He still maintains a puncher's chance but is a longshot to upset the slick-boxing O'Rourke.”Ryan is a tall, lanky fighter who uses creative angles to win, Maier is a classic hard puncher, and it should make for an entertaining fight,” commented Palmieri.

6-Round Cruiserweight Bout

Emmanuel Etienne (2-0 1KO) vs Afunwa King (5-1 2KO)

In a toss-up fight giving two very impressive people outside the ring an opportunity to show what they can do inside of it.

Emmanuel Etienne will make his third appearance for Star Boxing; his last outing was a bizarre disqualification victory over Tunde Fatiregun on the “Borough Boxing” card at St. John's University. In true working hero fashion, Etienne worked a shift as a New York City Police Officer after the victory. Hailing from Uniondale, he is a great story and fits that Star Boxing attraction fighter label. He brings a good crowd and has a wrecking ball, a crowd-pleasing style. His first win was a 3rd round knockout of Charles Johnson.

If he is to win this fight, he is going to have his work cut out for him against a very talented and game Afunwa King. King was born in Nigeria and moved to the Bronx, where he became the 2018 Golden Gloves Champion. He is a very hard worker in and out of the ring, having mostly battled undefeated fighters his whole career. The combined record of his opponents for his first five fights was 13-0. His last fight was a knockout of unheralded southpaw Calvin Early, who he made short work of.

This is the first time Etienne will be fighting six rounds and only the second time for King. This will only be the second time King has fought above the 175lb limit, suffering his only loss, a close decision to Juan Carillo. “This is an all–New York clash that is going to certainly entertain. We are very excited to present this fight,” said Palmieri.

4-Round Super Featherweight Bout

Iman Lee (3-0 2KOS) v. Dominic Breen (PRO DEBUT) (Originally written for Rockin' Fights 43)

Perhaps the second time is a charm, as this fight was rescheduled from Rockin' Fights 43. Undefeated professional Iman Lee takes on debuting Dominic Breen; both have solid amateur pedigrees. Lee, who started boxing at 13 years old, was a two-time silver gloves champion, a four-time open junior Olympic champion, and was a finalist in the gold gloves. Breen has 25 wins as an amateur and is the owner of Shaolin Boxing Club in his home in Staten Island. He also helps disadvantaged teens with a boxing program designed to get kids off the street. Both fighters will be making their hometown New York debut.

6-Round Super Welterweight Bout

Isaah “No Choice” Flaherty (4-0 2KO) v. Alfred Raymond (1-4-1)

Zay Flaherty has the look of a prospect on the rise, and he will battle Alfred Raymond of Warwick, Rhode Island. Flaherty continues his development and has been sparring with NABA Champion Cletus Seldin in preparation for the fight. He has sparred with several of Star Boxing's notable fighters and is under the tutelage of legendary Long Island boxing trainer Joe Gadigian out of the Westbury Boxing Club.

This is Flaherty's first six-round fight. He has an exciting style and has impressed in his last two fights on Star Boxing cards. Raymond is a capable albeit unheralded opponent who has lost some close decisions. His only win was notable as he beat New England prospect Julien Baptiste. Baptiste edged Raymond in the rematch.

“Flaherty has been impressive, and this is the next step in his young career, trying to beat an always-game Alfred Raymond,” said Palmieri. “A thrilling night of fights is ahead for all those in attendance,” said Joe DeGuardia.

If you can't make the live show, “Shore Wars” can be watched live on Star Boxing on-demand found here: https://starboxing.store2.revidd.tv/