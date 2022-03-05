Scale Fail for Martinez, Fight Against Chocolatito Will Be Determined By Saturday Morning Weigh-In

It was a gloomy Friday morning in San Diego, CA, which is not what you would typically expect from the sunshine state. It seems like the skies represented what was about to happen during the commission weigh-in for the Roman “Chocolatito” Gonzalez vs. Julio Cesar Martinez. When Martinez stepped on the scales, he weighed in at 117 pounds, two pounds north of the Super Flyweight limit. This became the discussion before the ceremonial weigh-in later in the day.

Once the time arrived for the ceremonial weigh-in, Martinez came in at 116.4. The next hurdle will be tomorrow at 9 am when the CSAC weighs Martinez again. For that weigh-in, he cannot be more than 126.5 without being fined, and if over 132.5, the fight will be canceled. High drama on Friday afternoon that will bleed over into Saturday morning for Martinez.

Here are the rest of the weights from the Matchroom/DAZN card scheduled for tomorrow night.

Live on Before the Bell from 3.10pm PT

4 x 3 mins Bantamweight contest

Anthony Herrera 118.6lbs vs. Jose Toribio 118.2lbs

(Los Angeles) (San Diego)

6 x 2 mins Super-Featherweight contest

Skye Nicholson 129lbs vs. Jessica Juarez 129lbs

(Queensland, Australia) (San Diego)

6 x 3 mins Lightweight contest

Marc Castro 134.8lbs vs. Julio Madera 134.4lbs

(Fresno, California) (Mexico City, Mexico)

8 x 3 mins Super Middleweight contest

Diego Pacheco 170lbs vs. Genc Pllana 171lbs

(Los Angeles) (Hagertown, Maryland)

Live on DAZN from 5.30pm PT

10 x 3 mins WBA Intercontinental Super-Welterweight title

Souleymane Cissokho 153.8lbs vs. Roberto Valenzuela Jr. 154lbs

(Saint-Denis, France) (Sonora, Mexico)

10 x 3 Lightweight contest

Angel Fierro 134.6lbs vs. Juan Carlos Burgos 134.2lbs

(Tijuana, Mexico) (Tijuana, Mexico)

Mauricio Lara 126lbs vs. Emilio Sanchez 126lbs

(Mexico City, Mexico) (Pacoima, California)

12 x 3 mins WBC Diamond Super-Flyweight championship

Roman Gonzalez 114.8lbs vs. Julio Cesar Martinez 116.4lbs*

(Managua, Nicaragua) (Mexico City, Mexico)

6 x 3 mins Super Lightweight contest

Fernando Angel Molina 139.6lbs vs. Angel Aispuro 139.8lbs

(Guadalajara, Mexico) (Sinaloa, Mexico)

*Martinez failed to make the championship limit at the second attempt, title only on the line for Gonzalez.