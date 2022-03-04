Khainell Wheeler Meets Ryan Adams on Friday, March 11 in Bethlehem, PA.

Reading, PA (March 4, 2022)–Due to an injury to Devar Ferhadi, Ryan Adams has answered the call to face Khainell Wheeler in the eight-round super middleweight main event that will take place next Friday night, March 11th at The Wind Creek Event Center in Bethlehem, Pennsylvania.

Adams, of Saint Louis, Missouri, has a record of 8-4-1 with six knockouts. The 27 year-old is a five year veteran who has wins over Bobby Taylor (4-1), Demario Moore (1-0), Akil Frederick (11-2) and Kozimbek Mardonov (2-0). Adams is coming off a loss to undefeated Elvis Figueroa on January 7th in Orlando, Florida.

Wheeler, 28 years-old, of Bethlehem, Pennsylvania, has a record of 6-1 with five knockouts. The three-year pro is coming off his career best win as he took a six-round split decision over previously undefeated Frederick Julan (12-0) on December 2, 2021 in New York City.

In the eight-round co-feature, Kenny Robles battles Naim Nelson in a junior welterweight contest.

Robles, 30 years-old of Staten Island, New York, has a record of 8-1 with three knockouts. The five-year pro has a win over previously undefeated Shawn West (3-0), and his last outing when he won a six-round unanimous decision over Isaac Luna on March 19, 2021 in Tampa, Florida.

Nelson, 31 years-old, of Philadelphia is 14-5 with one knockout. The 11 year-professional has wins over Korey Sloane (1-0), Esteban Rodriguez (5-1-1) and Jerome Rodriguez (6-0-3). Nelson is coming off a 4th round stoppage defeated to undefeated Jesus Ramos on December 26, 2020 in Los Angeles.

In a six-round bout, undefeated James Bernadin (5-0, 3 KOs) of Lancaster, PA takes on tough Kevin Asmat (6-2, 5 KOs) of North Bergen, NJ

The 29 year-old Bernadin has been on a roll as in his last two fights, he has wins over Osvaldo Morales (4-0) and a first-round stoppage of Edgar Torres (8-2-1).

Asmat, 27 years-old, has a win over Ernesto Ornelas (1-0). He is on a three-fight win streak, with his latest win being a third-round stoppage over Weusi Johnson on June 22, 2019 in Philadelphia,

In six-round bouts:

Jonathan Rodriguez (9-0, 6 KOs) of Philadelphia takes on Jose Flores Chavez (9-13, 5 KOs) of Baja, Mexico in a bantamweight contest.

Julian Gonzalez (5-0, 5 KOs) of Reading, PA takes on an opponent to be named in a junior lightweight fight.

Quadir Albright (4-0, 4 KOs) of Philadelphia battles Antonio Wattell (3-8-3, 2 KOs) of Houston, Texas in a junior welterweight affair.

In four-round bouts:

LeAnna Cruz (1-0) of Bethlehem, PA will square off with Anyela Lopez (2-1-1, 1 KO) of Tucson, AZ in a bantamweight bout.

Thanjae Teasley of Bethlehem, PA and Daniel Jiles of Philadelphia in a welterweight fight of pro debuters.

Xavien Ramirez of Reading, PA will make his pro debut against Devon Lira (0-3) of Davie, Florida in a lightweight bout.

Tickets for this evening are priced at $75, $100 and $150 and can be purchased at

https://www.ticketmaster.com/event/02005C32BCBE3B0D