Fightnight Live Season Five Ends Friday Night

Fightnight Live ends their fifth season, and looks to go out with a bang on Friday night, with bouts streaming to you from Bethlehem, PA. The main event pits Jonathan Rodriguez (12-1-1, 4 KOs) in his hometown venue against Ira Terry (28-23, 16 KOs) of Memphis, TN, who promises that his record in no way indicates his skill set. He's aiming for the upset.

Here is more info on the card, and how, when and where you can watch:

FIGHTNIGHT LIVE ROUNDS OUT SEASON FIVE WITH A FRIDAY NIGHT FIGHT CARD IN BETHLEHEM, PA

ANNAPOLIS, Md. (Jan. 18, 2023) – The final bell rings on FloSports FIGHTNIGHT LIVE Season Five this Friday, as the popular series Powered by Everlast presents an exciting slate of matchups leading up to action live on SHOWTIME® for the third time in its history. Early action opens on FloCombat and Facebook at 6:40 p.m. live from Wind Creek Casino in Bethlehem, featuring some area Kings Promotions favorites looking to set the tone for a great night of boxing.

“FIGHTNIGHT LIVE is excited to deliver some of Marshall Kauffman’s up-and-comers on Friday evening, setting the stage for what will be a fantastic SHOBOX: The New Generation® card,” said Mark Fratto, Principal and Director of Business Development, Linacre Media.

“It’s our pleasure to set the table with these young warriors and working in conjunction with Showtime is always such a thrill. Siddique Farooqi and NY Fights founder Michael Woods will call two hours of action as we round out our fifth season, which featured 12 shows over the past 14 months and gave more than 200 fighters the opportunity to showcase their hard work and talent.”

As part of FIGHTNIGHT LIVE’s blockbuster multi-event deal with FloSports, Friday’s 6:40 p.m. card will air in its entirety on FloCombat. Fight fans can witness every explosive knockout and drama-dripped decision from regional rising stars – as well as the 10,000-plus events streamed annually by FloSports via the web, the FloSports mobile app (iOS and Android), or connected TV platforms such as AppleTV, Roku, FireTV, Vizio and others – for as little as $12.50 per month. Fight fans can subscribe with a monthly membership today at https://www.flocombat.com/.

Additional FIGHTNIGHT LIVE programming – such as event previews, some undercards and highlights – will be available through the FIGHTNIGHT LIVE Facebook channel, which boasts nearly 88,000 fans and almost 100,000 followers, and on the Everlast page which is followed by more than 441,000.

In the FIGHTNIGHT LIVE Main Event on Friday, Bethlehem’s own Jonathan Rodriguez (12-1-1, 4 KOs) looks to continue his hot streak and delight his local fans by posting his sixth-win in his hometown venue – the test this time will be veteran Ira Terry (28-23, 16 KOs) of Memphis, TN. Popular area pugilists James Bernadin (9-0-1, 6 KOs), Thanjae Teasley (4-0, 2 KOs), Steven Torres (5-0-1, 5 KOs) and Salita Promotions’ Moses Johnson (9-0-1, 7 KOs) look to defend unbeaten records in separate bouts. Three outstanding contests follow the FloCombat Broadcast, airing exclusively on Showtime.

Now in its fifth season, FIGHTNIGHT LIVE is the fan-friendly platform that – among other aspects – prides itself on creating a home for rising combat sports stars and regional boxing and MMA promotions. FIGHTNIGHT LIVE has showcased more than 990 fighters and 27 promotions during 66 live event broadcasts from 28 different cities and three countries since May 2017, and in doing so, the platform has generated the loyal interest of fight fans from across the United States and around the globe, including significant audiences in Mexico, the United Kingdom and other parts of Europe, and even fans in South America, Asia and Australia.

Created and produced by Linacre Media out of Annapolis, Md., the FIGHTNIGHT LIVE series features professional announcers, multiple camera angles, television graphics, replays and behind-the-scenes access and interviews. The streamed shows are available globally via FloSports, through web, mobile devices (both iOS and Android) and connected TV solutions, such as Roku, FireTV and AppleTV. The initiative not only enables fans from around the world to tune in, but also gives up-and-coming fighters a global platform to showcase their abilities, gives promoters an accessible “broadcast” solution and gives sponsors the ability to reach a mass audience via branded content.

