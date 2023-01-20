UFC 283: Glover Teixeira Vs Jamahal Hill Press Conference

There were many controversial events at the top of the UFC 205-pound division. After Jiri Prochazka’s shoulder injury, Dana White set Magomed Ankalaev vs Jan Blachowicz as a title fight, which ended in a draw. Finally, the UFC head honcho decided to give Jamahal Hill and Glover Teixeira a shot at the UFC fight night Rio de Janeiro. You can see the UFC 283 PPV full fight card lineup here.

Liver kick helped claim interim gold 🏆@TheAssassinBaby fights to unify the flyweight title Saturday night! [ #UFC283 | Live on ESPN+ PPV – https://t.co/zOypFUHuuX ] pic.twitter.com/5s70lK6zHP — UFC (@ufc) January 20, 2023

Where To Watch UFC 283 Press Conference?

I have to disappoint you, you can only dream of the UFC press conference. The Glover Teixeira vs Jamahal Hill press conference is not going to happen, as the UFC decided to skip it for unknown reasons. Last time, it happened at UFC 275. Unfortunately, we’ve only had media day this time. So let’s focus on the greatest details from Wednesday.

UFC 283 Media Day Highlights

The UFC 283 media day aired on MMAJunkie’s official channel on Wednesday. You can check the most entertaining details on the links below, and NYFights will choose the most interesting moments for you too.

Main And Co-Main Event

Glover Teixeira is set to square off against Jamahal Hill in the main event of the UFC 283 on Saturday. Despite he is 43 years old, the Brazilian BJJ specialist doesn’t plan to retire after the upcoming bout. “I’m in my prime”, Glover said frankly.

Jamahal Hill is potentially making a big mistake, as he didn’t look too interested in the upcoming Glover Teixeira bout. Hill has wanted to meet Jiri Prochazka “for years”, and he said he’d wait for the Muay Thai phenom’s return. Well, he’ll wait for a long time, as Prochazka might be sidelined for the whole of 2023 due to a nasty shoulder injury.

Brandon Moreno and Deiveson Figueiredo have already fought three times in the past. Moreno won once, Figgy won once, and one of their combats also ended in a draw. Moreno had to change his coach due to James Krause’s betting scandal, but he plans to end Deiveson’s rivalry with “the statement” in a 4th bout.

On the other hand, Deiveson Figueiredo is very confident in his skill set, especially because this title fight takes place in his home country of Brazil. Figgy claims that “mentally weak” Brandon Moreno has “a fear of him”.

The Rest Of The Main Card

Gilbert Burns didn’t talk much about his upcoming combat against Neil Magny. The Brazilian submission wrestler and kickboxer is confused about “how the f*ck Belal Muhammad jumped him in the rankings”. Don’t forget, Burns fought Usman for the title in the past, and rocked him in the first round, but then suffered a third-round TKO loss.

Gilbert Burns would also like to fight Belal Muhammad or rematch Khamzat Chimaev after UFC 283, in case he wins, of course. Neil Magny also doesn’t see a threat in Burns. Neil Magny targets Belal Muhammad fight “10 years in the making” After Gilbert Burns.

Jessica Andrade didn’t look scared of her opponent at the presser. Andrade expects a title combat with a potential win over Lauren Murphy and plans to revenge on Weili Zhang. Let’s look back – Jessica Andrade participated in a title bout with the Chinese striking specialist Weili Zhang in the past, where she lost after a brutal barrage of fists in the first.

Lauren Murphy didn’t talk too much about the upcoming combat against Andrade, and she rather focused on the 125-pound division queen Valentina Shevchenko. “Shevchenko is a human, she won’t be champ forever”, Murphy said at the UFC 283 media day.

The Scottish BJJ expert Paul Craig hopes past wins over Jamahal Hill, and Magomed Ankalaev pushes him to the top of the 205-pound division.

Prelims

The former PRIDE FC star and the UFC title contender Mauricio “Shogun” Rua confirmed his retirement plans after UFC 283. “It’s going to be tough”, Rua said. On the other hand, his opponent Ihor Potieria says he's no gimme for ‘Shogun' Rua's retirement fight.

Gregory Rodrigues is one of the toughest guys to ever step inside the Octagon. He’s known for surviving impossible shots. I guess “Robocop” expects a “special matchup” with a win in Brazil on Saturday.

Stay tuned to the UFC 283 news, NY Fights got you covered! And please, check here to see how you can watch UFC 283 pay-per-view! This card looks stacked from top to bottom, this is your weekend to enjoy!